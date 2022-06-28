Johnny Depp return update: Star responds to Pirates of the Caribbean comeback report





Johnny Depp fans have been calling for the star to make a triumphant return to the Pirates of the Caribbean series for years. He was cast out of the franchise in 2018 by Disney. The actor later claimed that an op-ed penned by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, was the cause of his removal from the series. Earlier this week, it seemed as if Depp’s banishment from the Pirates series was over, as rumours hit the internet that Disney had offered him “$301 million” to rejoin the billion-dollar series. Now, his official representatives have spoken out.

Unfortunately, it isn't good news for Depp fans. In response to the comeback claims, a representative for the 59-year-old actor told NBC News: "This is made up." (Via E!) This is extremely disappointing news considering how promising the supposed "deal" from Disney was. He was reportedly offered $301 million to make a return to the series after being axed four years ago. This sum was a direct response to a comment he gave during his court battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Depp was asked during his court battle if he would return to the Pirates franchise for “$300 million and one million alpacas”. He said he would not be coming back to the series. The supposed deal to bring Depp back – which was originally reported by koimoi and poptopic – also included a “generous donation” to a charity of his choice. The source even noted that Depp had been showered with gifts by Disney, in gestures of goodwill. “I know corporate sent him a gift basket with a very heartfelt letter,” they said. “But I’m unsure how it was received.” Disney was apparently very excited to patch up their relationship with Depp, the report continued. READ MORE: Paul McCartney attacked John Lennon with music after Beatles split

Depp played Jack Sparrow over two decades. He debuted as the character in 2003 and continued to portray him through five films to 2017. In 2004 Depp was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role. He lost out to Sean Penn in Mystic River. Fans certainly want to see the star make a comeback. They have even started an online petition on Change.org in an effort to convince Disney to bring him back. The petition, titled “We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW”, recently surpassed 875,000 signatures. But it seems that the House of Mouse has already moved on.

Pirates of the Caribbean boss Jerry Bruckheimer recently confirmed he is working on a new project on the series with a new actor. This time around he is going in a new direction. Bruckheimer revealed he is writing a script with Margot Robbie as the main character. Nothing is known about who she will play or if she will be connected to Jack Sparrow in any way. The Harley Quinn actor herself revealed the movie will be full of "girl power". The film will also be penned by Birds of Prey scriptwriter Christina Hodson. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is available to stream on Disney Plus now.