Struff Shines At Brawo Open Braunschweig – Tennis TourTalk

BRAUNSCHWEIG/STARNBERG, July 9, 2022

Jan-Lennard Struff has captured his first title in six years by lifting the trophy of the BRAWO Open. The 32-year-old German defeated his compatriot Maximilian Marterer 6-2, 6-2 in Saturday’s singles final.

In the first all-German championship match in the 27-year-old history of the ATP Challenger Tour clay-court tournament in Braunschweig, Struff dominated the first meeting between the two with his service, firing 13 aces. The World No. 155, who missed the European clay swing on the ATP Tour due to a right foot injury, saved all three break points he faced and converted four of his own nine break-point chances to secure victory in 61 minutes.

“It’s been an incredible week for me. I played some really good tennis,” said Struff, who lifted his sixth Challenger trophy, his first since Mons, Belgium in 2016. The Warstein native pocketed on home soil €18,290 in prize money as well as valuable 125 ATP Ranking points. “I want to go back to where I was before my injury break,” said former World No. 29 Struff.

Struff/Demoliner triumph in doubles

Later in the day, Struff returned to the court and also claimed the doubles title alongside his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner. The unseeded pair edged past the all-Czech combination of Roman Jebavy and Adam Pavlasek 6-4, 7-5 in one hour and nine minutes.

By winning their first team title, Struff and Demoliner €7,870 in prize money and earned 125 ATP Doubles Ranking points.

“What you are doing here is just unbelievable. All players feel completely comfortable here,” said Struff and thanked the organizers. “And that is exactly our goal,” added tournament director Volker Jäcke.

More than 30,000 people came to the Bürgerpark in Braunschweig to attend the matches as well as the side events in the evening.