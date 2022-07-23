The BBC is making a three-part Mark Zuckerberg documentary for Facebook’s 20th anniversary | Engadget

The BBC has already started preparing for Facebook’s 20th anniversary in 2024: The broadcaster has announced that its factual entertainment team has commissioned a three-part documentary about Mark Zuckerberg and the social network he founded. Facebook’s story is pretty well-known at this point, and it’s common knowledge that Zuckerberg originally designed it to connect students at Harvard. And that the Winklevoss twins sued the Meta chief, claiming he stole their idea. BBC, however, aims to present a “definitive account” of Mark Zuckerberg and the social network he founded.

That means no dramatized events like in the 2010 David Fincher-directed film starring Jesse Eisenberg. Instead, BBC promises access to “key players, insider testimony, personal journals and rare archive material.” Mindhouse, the TV production company behind the project, will also examine the rise of the social media and how it has changed human behavior and interaction. It’s unclear if the documentary will also examine Facebook’s role in spreading fake news around the world.

Nancy Strang, Minhouse Creative Director, Mindhouse, said in a statement:

“The remarkable story of Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook is one of the tales of our time. He has arguably done more to transform human behaviour and connectivity than any other person this century. I’m thrilled that we’ve been given this opportunity to tell the extraordinary inside story of the social media giant, and the man behind it.”

The docuseries, which has a working title of Zuckerberg, has no premiere date yet. But it will air on BBC Two and will be streamable from BBC iPlayer when it comes out.