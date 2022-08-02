George Lucas so ‘upset’ on Star Wars he had ‘severe chest pains’ – ‘I’ll never work again’

To many film fans, 1977’s Star Wars is a perfect movie; one that often comes right near the top of the best films of all time lists. When the sci-fi blockbuster first hit cinemas, it went on to win six Oscars and became the highest-grossing movie ever made. Yet the whole thing almost fell apart during production and director George Lucas felt that the end product was only 25 per cent of what he’d had in mind.

After shooting Star Wars in London, George Lucas returned to California to discover that the visual effects team that he’d formed as Industrial Light and Magic, were miles behind schedule.

Speaking in new Disney+ documentary series Light and Magic, the director admitted: “It was really in shambles. They had no production schedule. They had no plan how they were going to do the whole thing. It was very upsetting.”

As a result, the filmmaking legend had a breakdown from stress with grave concerns he was having a heart attack at just 32 years old.