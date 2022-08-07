‘Reclaim’ Netflix Movie Review – Making of a Place Called Home

In a marriage, the partners must share equal responsibility. In this Taiwanese household, the wife is doing all the chores while her husband is busy petting a pigeon. David (the husband) is a messy individual. His wife is the one who cleans up after him.

Yeh Lan-hsin, the lead character of the film is a very hard-working and devoted woman. For 30 years, she has been working at a daycare. Ms. Lan-hsin likes to keep everything organized. I especially liked the miniature homes she used to make. These mini-homes pointed to how she wanted her family to live in a bigger home comfortably. Yeh Lan-hsin wanted to take care of her family, and for that, she wanted all of them to live under a single roof.

She is a very supportive mother. Her daughter recently lost her job and moved in again. Her husband was very disappointed with their daughter, but Ms. Lan-hsin never even doubted her daughter for even a single second. Her mother is also ill and is living in a nursing home. Ms. Lan-hsin’s mom is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and she really wants her to stay with her. Through her mom’s illness, Ms. Lan-hsin realizes her self-worth and how for so long she has been tirelessly working for her family.

Ms. Lan-hsin has been living a compromising life with David. He never contributed to the household, and it was sad seeing how she worked continuously while he just sat idle and said useless things. She is not disturbed by this only, but her mother is also going through a lot of things.

A mother’s dedication to her family is so deep that she even forgets to take care of herself. If she sees her child suffering, she can do anything to reduce that. She’ll never complain and do everything that is within her control. Hence, no love is greater than that of a mother.

The movie might make you feel emotional and angry at some points, but the film’s plot is as still as stagnant water. Numerous films have been made on the topic of the discovery of self-worth. In the beginning, the film seems to be interesting, then it becomes very predictable. The best part of this movie is its last scene, and the audience might have to watch it twice to understand it completely. There will be mixed reactions to this film as it does tell many things but also fails on many fronts. So, the audience needs to make up their minds before watching the movie.

In my opinion, this film is a hard pass. If you still want to watch this film, don’t have so much hope. The writers have tried to show so many things, but in the process, they fail to attract the audience’s attention. Despite having a good idea in mind, the execution was very poor. They have tried to show us the struggles a woman faces in her life. There were no new things shown, and even with all that has been, they could have been portrayed in a better manner.

Final Score – [6/10]

Reviewed by – Riya Singh

