Referee report published as Gerard Pique sent off on Barcelona goodbye





Gerard Pique is alleged to have told La Liga referee Jesus Gil Manzano: “I s*** on your f****** mother!” after being sent off in box-office fashion on his Barcelona farewell. The 35-year-old Spaniard has decided to call time on his career and his retirement will come into effect from December 31 when Barca return to action against Espanyol following the completion of the World Cup in Qatar.

Despite being named on the bench by Xavi, Pique ensured he bowed out in style as he was given his marching orders for exploding at the referee at half-time after Barcelona had already seen Robert Lewandowski sent off for two yellow cards. Pique confronted Manzano before engaging in a heated conversation with the man in the middle, who was not willing to take the verbal abuse he was receiving from the Barcelona defender. Now the referee’s report has been filed and it does not read favourably for Pique – even though he is expected to swerve any ban he is faced with from the Royal Spanish Football Federation. It read: “Gerard was expelled for the following reason: Once the first half was over, already testing inside the locker room tunnel, for addressing me in the following terms: ‘Have you seen which corner you hit us? You are the referee who has screwed us the most by far.’ JUST IN: Senegal receive Sadio Mane injury update from Bayern Munich coach after World Cup scare

“Other incidents once expelled and when he was heading towards the exit of the field, the player twice made a gesture of disapproval of the referee’s decision, consisting of putting his finger to his nose, and then pointing his thumb towards the referee. When he was about to leave the field of play, he repeated the gesture again looking at the assistant referee in front of the fourth official. “Pique once the club delegate was informed of the expulsion of this player, he continued to repeat the same expressions described in the section on expulsions, having to be brought into his locker room by staff from his club, while addressing me in the following terms: ‘It is a fucking shame, I s*** on that f****** mother!'” Ten-man Barcelona somehow turned the game on its head after the break to win 2-1 late in the day after trailing the match 1-0 at half-time. Pedri drew the visitors level at El Sadar before Raphinha headed home Frenkie de Jong’s raking through ball five minutes from time for a brilliant winner.

The cagey win on the road puts Barcelona five points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table after Carlo Ancelotti’s side fell to a shock 3-2 defeat at Rayo Vallecano. Los Blancos do boast a game in hand on their rivals, however, having recently defeated them 3-1 at the Bernabeu in mid-October courtesy of goals from Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo. Pique has only made six appearances in La Liga this season and according to former team-mate Xavi, his feelings of being unable to contribute have been an integral factor behind his retirement. “The Almeria game will be conditioned by Pique’s goodbye. He deserves all the praise that comes his way,” Xavi said prior to the 2-0 win over Almeria, which was expected to be Pique’s final outing.

“I have been lucky enough to be his teammate and now his coach. Circumstances have led him to take this decision. I understand them. “I passed through a similar situation and it is normal to step to the side. He was not playing regularly and he didn’t feel as important. “He had a contract and decided to leave it, which is a sign of his greatness. He has done everything here, is one of the best centre-backs ever and his decision is respected. He earned the right to decide and is a club legend and he deserves to be remembered as such.” Pique has played over 600 matches for Barcelona, winning 30 trophies during a historic 14-year spell in the first-team ranks after rejoining from Manchester United in 2008.

