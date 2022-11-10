Equinor, AkerBP to Delay Investment Decision for Wisting Oil Project in Norway | MarketScreener

|
|
|All news about EQUINOR ASA
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
159 B
–
–
|Net income 2022
|
24 209 M
–
–
|Net cash 2022
|
18 088 M
–
–
|P/E ratio 2022
|4,54x
|Yield 2022
|7,33%
|
|Capitalization
|
115 B
115 B
–
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,61x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,57x
|Nbr of Employees
|21 126
|Free-Float
|30,1%
|
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
|
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|25
|Last Close Price
|36,29 $
|Average target price
|38,00 $
|Spread / Average Target
|4,69%
Source link
Related