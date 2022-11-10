Categories
UK

Equinor, AkerBP to Delay Investment Decision for Wisting Oil Project in Norway | MarketScreener


MT Newswires 2022

Equinor, AkerBP to Delay Investment Decision for Wisting Oil Project in Norway | MarketScreener

All news about EQUINOR ASA

Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA

Sales 2022 159 B
Net income 2022 24 209 M
Net cash 2022 18 088 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,54x
Yield 2022 7,33%
Capitalization 115 B
115 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%


Duration :


Period :

Equinor, AkerBP to Delay Investment Decision for Wisting Oil Project in Norway | MarketScreener

Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener

Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA

Short Term Mid-Term Long Term
Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish

Income Statement Evolution

Sell

Equinor, AkerBP to Delay Investment Decision for Wisting Oil Project in Norway | MarketScreener

Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 36,29 $
Average target price 38,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,69%



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: