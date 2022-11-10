Equinor, AkerBP to Delay Investment Decision for Wisting Oil Project in Norway | MarketScreener

MT Newswires 2022 All news about EQUINOR ASA Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA

Sales 2022 159 B

–

– Net income 2022 24 209 M

–

– Net cash 2022 18 088 M

–

– P/E ratio 2022 4,54x Yield 2022 7,33% Capitalization 115 B

115 B

– EV / Sales 2022 0,61x EV / Sales 2023 0,57x Nbr of Employees 21 126 Free-Float 30,1%

Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max.





Period : Day Week

Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser’s settings to use dynamic charts. Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 25 Last Close Price 36,29 $ Average target price 38,00 $ Spread / Average Target 4,69% Please enable JavaScript in your browser’s settings to use dynamic charts.