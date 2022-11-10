Categories
John Lennon Said George Harrison’s Concert for Bangladesh Was an ‘Absolute Rip-Off’

  • George Harrison said John Lennon helped inspire the Concert for Bangladesh.
  • John Lennon said the charity concert George Harrison organized was a rip-off.
  • John Lennon did not perform at the concert for Bangladesh.
A black and white picture of George Harrison and John Lennon walking through a crowd.
George Harrison and John Lennon | Stephen Shakeshaft/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Though George Harrison invited him to play, John Lennon was not one of the performing artists at the Concert for Bangladesh. The concert, which Harrison organized with Ravi Shankar, raised money for refugees. His former bandmate Ringo Starr agreed to play in the show, but both Lennon and Paul McCartney refused. When talking about it later, Lennon said the entire show was a “rip-off.”

