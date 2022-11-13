Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Version of Shipment is Making a Major Change

The recently released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is already receiving an unprecedented amount of attention and fan engagement, which is only set to increase with the imminent release of the highly anticipated Warzone 2. While a lot of content is already available to fans, Activision is already beginning to outline fresh content that the game will soon receive, including the return of some fan-favorite maps.





One of these new maps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is Shipment, a map that traces its roots far back in the franchise and has become a staple of Call of Duty’s popular multiplayer. Fans are of course delighted at the news of these returning maps, although it appears many will be featuring unique twists and tweaks that have never been seen before, with Shipment being no exception.

The History of Shipment in Call of Duty

The map Shipment originally came to the Call of Duty franchise with the original Modern Warfare, which was released in 2007. Named after the abundance of shipping containers that make up the map, Shipment is renowned for its extremely intimate and close-quarters setting. Being one of the smallest maps in CoD history, the abrupt corners and small lanes of Shipment have consistently fostered fast-paced and high-octane gameplay that fans of the franchise cannot get enough of.

As a testament to its positive reception among the CoD community, Shipment has consistently featured in a multitude of franchise releases. Being a staple of the map rotations of other titles such as Call of Duty Mobile, 2019’s Modern Warfare, and the recent Vanguard, Shipment is one of the most recognizable and influential Call of Duty maps that have ever been made.

With Shipment even receiving its own 24/7 playlists in titles like 2019’s Modern Warfare, the map has become a core feature of the franchise’s gameplay as of late. The rapid turnaround of matches is perfect for leveling weapons and making the most of double XP events, and so it is little surprise that the iconic map is returning within Modern Warfare 2.

The Changes to Shipment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Shipment will be coming to Modern Warfare 2 soon as a part of the game’s anticipated Season One of its multiplayer. The only other pre-existing CoD map that is currently confirmed for a return to MW2 is Shoot House, a more traditional three-laned map that first appeared in 2019’s Modern Warfare.

While Shoot House is set to arrive very soon at the beginning of Season One, Shipment is set to release later down the line with a mid-season update. Not much is currently known about exactly how this new Shipment will play, but Activision have given fans a small description with new details.

The upcoming version of Shipment is moving away from the traditional container yard setting that the map is most known for and is instead going to take place on a sinking cargo ship during a sinister storm. While it seems that most of the map will remain the same, the outskirts of the map appear to be quite perilous, with the description for this new version indicating that the boundaries will possess lethal drops that may see players fall overboard.

It remains to be seen whether the storm itself or the ships active sinking will play a more direct environmental role on the map, such as swaying or a rising water level, but this is well within the realm of possibility with how the map is currently being described. Set to release fairly soon, the return of Shipment is sure to be a welcome one for many long-term fans of the franchise.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

