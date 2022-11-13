“Twilight” Star Taylor Lautner Is Officially Married To, Yes, Another Taylor

The Twilight actor and his longtime fiancée exchanged vows exactly one year after their engagement and ruined the chances for all the “Team Jacob” fans like me on Friday, November 11.
Taylor told People the pair actually met while he was on hiatus after taking a long break from his acting career. “I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends,” he said.
“And I met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out.”
A year ago, Lautner proposed to his girlfriend on November 11, 2021. He posted a picture of the moment to his Instagram for the world to see with the caption, “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”
Dome shared a similar photo of her embracing Lautner’s face with the caption, “My absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”
But wait — here’s what makes Taylor Dome special…
She may not be an international pop star like his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.
And she’s not a superhero with powers to control lava like his costar Taylor Dooley from The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl…
But Taylor Dome is a real-life aspiring hero and a registered nurse. After she finished school in 2019, she shared a heartfelt thanks to her now-husband, saying, “Thank you for encouraging me when I felt like quitting. Thank you for all the meals you’d make me when I was too busy studying. Thank you for quizzing me and trying to pronounce medical terms and abbreviations.”
I can’t believe I’m saying this and closing the book on my happily ever after in werewolf paradise with Jacob Black, but they are a very cute couple.
Source link