What’s on TV this week—Yellowstone, Fleishman Is In Trouble, Dead To Me

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, November 13, to Thursday, November 17. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

The biggies

Yellowstone (Paramount, Sunday, 8 p.m.)

Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer | Paramount Network

One of television’s most-watched (yet oddly least- discussed) dramas is back for a fifth season. Created by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone is a Western saga about the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in Montana. Life isn’t simple for them, though, because John Dutton III (Kevin Costner) is constantly battling enemies in the form of greedy land developers and folks from that titular national park and the nearby reservation. In the latest season, he adds politics to his resume when he’s elected Governor.

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX on Hulu, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)

Fleishman Is In Trouble Official Trailer | Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan | FX

Created by Taffy Brodesser-Akner and based on her 2019 novel of the same name, Fleishman Is In Trouble has assembled an impressive cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody, Christian Slater, and Josh Radnor. Eisenberg plays recently divorced doctor Toby Fleishman, who finds success in app-based dating just as his ex-wife, Rachel (Danes), disappears without a trace. While balancing his kids and his work at the hospital, Toby realizes he can’t figure out what happened to his wife unless he’s honest about what ended their marriage. As a bonus, Brody’s character is named Seth (not Cohen) Morris. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club’s positive review:

Fleishman Is In Trouble is a thriller for people more interested in feelings than plot twists. ﻿

Dead To Me (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Dead to Me: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

It’s the end of the road for Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), the most chaotic TV BFFs in recent times. Dead To Me will wrap up with a third and final season, consisting of 10 episodes. The show follows the recently widowed Jen, a sardonic real estate agent, who befriends the chirpy Judy at her grief group, where they form a complicated but unshakable bond. For its final bow, t he discovery of Steve’s (James Marsden) body sends Jen and Judy into a tailspin in the show’s final episodes. The cast also includes Natalie Morales, Max Jenkins, Sam McCarthy, Marc Evan Jackson, Suzy Nakamura, and Diana-Maria Riva. Look out for The A.V. Club’s review on Thursday.

Hidden gems

Tulsa King (Paramount+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m.)

Tulsa King | Official Trailer | Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan, a.k.a. Paramount’s very own Kevin Feige, simply cannot stop himself. His latest series for the network, Tulsa King, stars Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a mafia dude who spent 25 years in prison. Upon his release, his boss exiles him to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he is forced to create a new team. Andrea Savage, Dana Delaney, Annabella Sciorra, and Martin Starr round out the cast.

The Wonder (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

The Wonder | Official Trailer | Netflix

Florence Pugh is moving on from Don’t Worry Darling to The Wonder, a period drama based on a novel by Emma Donoghue, who also co-wrote the screenplay. Pugh plays a nurse, Lib Wright, who is sent to a rural village in 1862 Ireland and tasked with observing a young girl who has not eaten in months. Tom Burke, Elaine Cassidy, Toby Jones, and Ciarán Hinds also star. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

Thanks to a typically mesmerizing leading turn from Florence Pugh, it’s a film that can hold up a mirror to believers and nonbelievers alike as the best stories of faith do.

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth | Official Trailer | Disney+

Thor is going on the road in National Geographic’s documentary, Limitless. Created by Darren Aronofsky, the film follows Chris Hemsworth as he explores revolutionary ideas on how to combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body. He puts new scientific research to the test by undergoing epic trials and challenges to understand the limits of the human body—or rather, his superhero level of a human body.

More good stuff

Run For The Money (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Run for the Money | Official Trailer | Netflix

Japan’s popular competition reality series, Run For The Money, will get a new life on Netflix. Twenty-nine participants, including young actors, artists, comedians, and athletes, participate in this hunt-and-chase drama to win a cash prize based on the time they spend running. Their goal is to outmaneuver black-clad hunters in pursuit, and reaching the end has a huge reward. (Oh, and you’re not alone if you read this and immediately thought of Squid Game’s plot.)

The Santa Clauses (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

The Santa Clauses | Official Trailer | Disney+

Tim Allen is Santa Claus once more in the new Disney+ holiday series The Santa Clauses. After a trilogy of films, the actor reprises the role of Scott Calvin, a businessman who magically becomes Kris Kringle after putting on a Santa suit. The show follows Scott on his 65th birthday, as he realizes he can’t continue this gift-giving profession forever and dreams of providing a normal life for his family, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. Elizabeth Mitchell, Kal Penn, David Krumholtz, and Eric Lloyd co-star.

1899 (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

1899 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The creators of Dark are here to scare you with their next German-language horror drama, 1899. The epic period mystery chronicles a group of European migrants as they depart London on a steamship, hoping to start new lives in New York City. But when they encounter another migrant ship adrift on the open sea, their journey becomes a nightmare.

Can’t miss recaps

Arriving now

Ending soon

