Apple today released a tvOS 16.1.1 update, which is available for the third-generation Apple TV 4K. Apple says that the update fixes an issue that could cause the ‌Apple TV‌ to be unable to install apps.



The third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K was released in early November, and this update is only available for the new models. It is likely that this bug fix addresses the issue that could cause 128GB ‌Apple TV‌ 4K owners to see a warning that they had run out of storage when using just 64GB.

The tvOS 16.1.1 update can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌ by going to System -> Software Update. ‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates turned on will be upgraded to ‌tvOS 16.1.1 automatically.