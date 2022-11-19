Lyft Surprises Riders By Sending ‘Yellowstone’ Trucks for Premium Pickups

Fans of ‘Yellowstone‘ will immediately recognize the big black Dutton Ranch pickups Kevin Costner and his ranch hands drive on the wildly popular Paramount series. And a few lucky Lyft riders in Toronto got to zip to their destination in trucks just like the ones on the show.

In celebration of the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone, Prime Video Channels, in collaboration with Lyft, RAM and Paramount+, offered premium Lyft rides to select customers in Toronto on Friday. The show, which airs on Paramount Network in the U.S., streams on Paramount+, part of Prime Video channels in Canada.

The daylong promotion was only in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 18 and only for users who ordered premium rides. We bet riders were surprised to the see an exact replica of the trucks from the show roll up. Let’s hope no one was heading to the train station!

Lucky riders who got the Yellowstone trucks also received a free 7-day trial of Paramount+.

