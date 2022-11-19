Categories
Entertainment

Lyft Surprises Riders By Sending ‘Yellowstone’ Trucks for Premium Pickups


Fans of ‘Yellowstone‘ will immediately recognize the big black Dutton Ranch pickups Kevin Costner and his ranch hands drive on the wildly popular Paramount series. And a few lucky Lyft riders in Toronto got to zip to their destination in trucks just like the ones on the show.

In celebration of the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone, Prime Video Channels, in collaboration with Lyft, RAM and Paramount+, offered premium Lyft rides to select customers in Toronto on Friday. The show, which airs on Paramount Network in the U.S., streams on Paramount+, part of Prime Video channels in Canada.



