How Innovations in 5G Technology Will Lead to New Possibilities for Cloud Computing – CRN – India

5G technology accelerates businesses to achieve streamlined work processes with incredible speed and efficiency. Here are some of the transformation areas which companies are currently exploring:

No matter which industry it is, every tech and non-tech industry would look forward to shifting to cloud services along with 5G technology to compete with the industry leaders. The benefits of leveraging cloud computing and 5G technology are never-ending. With the upcoming release of 5G services, businesses will be able to take advantage of services like Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), Mobile Cloud Computing (MCC), and different networking architectures.

Many sectors like healthcare, BFSI, automotive, education, transportation, and eCommerce will be able to completely change the landscape of the businesses, which was earlier not possible with 4G. In fact, it is estimated that there will be over 1 billion connections of 5G by 2022 and 2 billion by 2025. Also, every two in five people would live within reach of a 5G network, reported by GSMA.

Many enterprises have already started to integrate 5G technology into their systems. As companies are nowadays dependent on a large amount of data, there is a need for cloud computing to make the data actionable. This is where the concept of 5G technology comes into place for offering faster connectivity rates that are expected to be at least a hundred times faster than the existing 4G.

5G technology is picking pace and finding its way to sweep businesses by offering ultrafast transmission rates. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global 5G services market is expected to reach USD 664.75 billion. This is a compound annual growth rate of 46.2% from 2021 to 2028. In fact, the research firm also predicted the adoption of 5G and its use to grow in numerous industries, including agriculture, retail, and utilities.

As 5G allows high-speed data transfer, much attention is paid to detecting and preventing cyber-attacks.

What are the benefits of using 5G and cloud computing for a business?

5G and cloud computing together have the power to create miracles for any industry, mainly for the cloud businesses themselves. The combination of cloud computing and 5G allows network carriers to offer competitive services that enrich the ability, functionality, and flexibility of businesses.

This has also introduced various investment opportunities for cloud businesses. As a result, public cloud spending in India will reach USD 7.5 billion by the end of 2022. Here is how 5G and cloud computing together will help businesses.

As the 5G network is much faster than the 4G networks, it allows far-away sensors to give instant updates on the connected devices over cloudified networks. With faster responses time, IT leaders have found a reason to adopt 5G. As per a Deloitte report, 5G technology also improves efficiency, reduces costs, and allows businesses to make better decisions.

Cloud networks will become more advanced and complex with the help of 5G technology soon. As 5G technology will give a push and enhance data processing at the cloud level, various industries like automotive, gaming, healthcare, and manufacturing will start using cloud apps running over 5G networks.

With the adoption of innovative and modern technologies like LoRaWAN and NB-IoT (Narrow Band IoT), enterprises need to take certain measures to prevent security theft and vulnerabilities. As a lot of adoption of the technologies will happen over the cloud networks, 5G will help businesses to offer increased bandwidth, capacity, and low latency.

5G technology is set to bring new possibilities for cloud computing, where businesses will see revolutionary changes in their working process and styles. In the era of 5G technology, it is always better to enter cloud migration to become the biggest game changer in the industry.

Many cloud solution providers like Microsoft are offering Azure cloud services to deploy and manage 5G core network functions on an Azure Stack Edge device to make it easy for businesses. Azure Private 5G Core is a solution that comes with several benefits, such as complete 5G core network functions, Azure service management, Azure visibility, Azure Stack Edge, and Azure Arc-enabled Kubernetes.

As every generation of networks opens doors for innovations, the 5G network will also expand the potential of cloud computing significantly. Cloud computing has always been an essential part of transforming enterprises. Now, with 5G technology and the power of cloud computing, businesses will be more responsive and able to meet real-time business needs. Customizing the existing cloud architecture will decide whether businesses will be able to leverage the potential of new technology. Cloud environment powered by 5G technology will transform the way organizations do business. This is where we uplift many ISVs and startups by helping them transform and unleash the potential of technology through a cloud environment powered by 5G.