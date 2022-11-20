Norway Donates $22 Million to Afghanistan | TOLOnews

Norway announced its package of NOK 220 million (approximately $22 million) for the UN and World Bank to enhance food security and provide basic services, the Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt announced.

“The Afghan people are facing a tough winter, and we must not forget them. Norway is now disbursing NOK 220 million to the UN and the World Bank to support their efforts to maintain basic services and to enable the people in Afghanistan to support themselves. Norway has also increased its support to organizations that are working to promote human rights and women’s participation in Afghan society. None of the funding provided by Norway will go to the Taliban regime,” Huitfeldt said, as quoted in the statement.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry’s statement said that women and children are the most vulnerable due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.

The dire economic challenges have forced many Afghan children to work.

Ali Murtaza, a student in grade eight, is employed in a workshop.

“The money which I receive here I use for school expenses and take some of it to home but there are a lot of problems,” Murtaza said.

This comes as residents expressed frustration over their difficulties in the coming winter.

“The aid was not helpful for the people. The poverty, vulnerability and challenges surge day by day,” said Shuja, a resident of Kabul.

“The aid, which is provided, I have not received it,” said Mir Saduddin, a resident of Kabul.

The Islamic Emirate said that the aid should be provided in coordination with government entities.

“Undoubtedly, it cannot solve the main problems of our country. It may be effective in the short term but it cannot solve the real problems of our country,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.

Earlier, the EU announced a package of 75 million euros to Afghanistan.