Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Clip Shows How to Counter COD Timing

One of the most infamous terms within Call of Duty‘s multiplayer-driven community is “CoD timing,” though one player has shown the larger community how to game the system inside of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. There are plenty of clips online showing how players have fallen victim to this infamous timing as they attempt to peak a corner and the second they look away, another player manages to kill them. However, if this particular player’s way of beating “CoD timing” proves effective, it may become more commonplace in Call of Duty‘s multiplayer.

While the term “CoD timing” has become commonplace over the last two years within the Call of Duty community thanks to Urban Dictionary, it has been the bane of many players stretching back to 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and up to 2022’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The term refers to when a player camps a door or window in the hope of peeking an opposing player, only to get killed the moment they look away or reload their weapon. It reflects the fast-paced, somewhat snappy style of gunplay the Call of Duty franchise is known for, juxtaposing it with the heavier, slower gunplay of Battlefield.

The apparent counter to “CoD timing,” though, comes from Reddit user ComatoseWolf who shared their clip of how to beat this timing on the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit. In the clip, Wolf decides to camp a doorway from another doorway in the same building to try and catch a snapshot kill. Wolf appears to bait the opposing player by starting to turn away, but not so far they can’t snap their gun back to catch the opposing player trying to take advantage of “CoD timing.”

Wolf’s quick thinking in the clip appeared to leave responding users in a general state of awe and curiosity about being able to pull off this kind of misdirect themselves. Mixed in with the awe was a tinge of frustration among some users over still falling victim to “CoD timing,” with some players saying it has only gotten worse inside Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer. On the other hand, a few players claim to have pulled off the same play themselves, reinforcing it as a valid way to counter the game’s timing.

It is just the latest trick players have discovered inside Modern Warfare 2 that they are using to beat other players between the competitive multiplayer and Warzone 2. Wolf’s “CoD timing” counter and other tricks such as the strange movement strategy called the G-Walk highlight just how creative players are getting inside this latest iteration and the lengths they will go to get even a slight advantage over other players. Given the game has only been out for around a month, players shouldn’t be surprised to see crazier and stranger tricks crop up over the next several months.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

