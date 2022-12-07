Max Thieriot details how SEAL Team co-star inspired Fire Country

Clay’s (played by Max Thieriot) exit from CBS drama SEAL Team wasn’t exactly an unexpected one as fans had become well aware the actor was at the forefront of another of the network’s biggest new projects. That project, Fire Country, has proven to be a huge hit with audiences and it ultimately meant Thieriot was unable to lead the way on both action-packed dramas. In a new interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show, Thieriot delved into exactly how he got the series off the ground.

Thieriot doesn’t only star in Fire Country but he also co-created and produces the smash-hit CBS firefighter drama.

And this was the first thing Corden was keen to ask the SEAL Team star about as he opened their interview in Wednesday’s show: “Congratulations! It is an absolute smash, people are going crazy for this show.

“What was it that inspired you to come up with this idea and create, produce and star in this absolute smash hit?”

Thieriot took a breath before he revealed former SEAL Team colleague AJ Buckley was the one who planted the seed to bring Fire Country to screens.

