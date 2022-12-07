Yellowstone tourists ‘had to flee’ after beast bison got too

Tourists “had to flee” a huge bison in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming after it got too close.

The video, posted to YouTube channel Voyager’s Diary – Through My Lenses, shows a huge bison walking right in front of the camera.

Priyanka, the backpacker who runs the channel, told Newsweek the encounter occurred at the Mud Volcano area just before the Hayden Valley entrance of Yellowstone.

“We were on the boardwalk and the Bison appeared out of nowhere. We had to flee and maintain park-mandated safe distance (25 yards) from the beast. We learned something that day—it’s their area & staying on boardwalk doesn’t mean we’re immune,” the backpacker said.

The bison did not seem to notice the humans and continued to walk calmly in front of them.

Priyanka said the encounter gave her “more love and respect” for nature and wildlife.

The bison population of Yellowstone ranges from 2,300 to 5,500 animals.

The huge animals can become aggressive if they feel threatened and have injured more people in the park than any other animal, including bears.

The National Park Service recommends that visitors always stay 25 yards away from them.

Bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and are capable of throwing grown men into the air “like rag dolls,” the National Park Service (NPS) says on its website. A 2018 study showed that, on average, bison injure one or two people in Yellowstone every year.

Due to the high number of bison in Yellowstone, visitors to the park will often encounter them, sometimes a little too closely.

Bison are usually familiar with cars and people in the park, but due to their herd instincts, they are especially sensitive to outsiders and are easily agitated when they feel threatened.

In October, a couple had an extremely close encounter with a bison who appeared ready to charge.

A video posted to YouTube by wallacedeyoung1 showed the bison running up the road and right toward the car.

A Yellowstone National Park spokesperson told Newsweek at the time that “the visitors did exactly the right thing by staying in their vehicle and waiting for the bison to pass.”

“If wildlife are off the road, visitors should use pull-outs and let other cars pass,” the spokesperson said.

Bison are able to run faster than humans, hitting speeds of up to 35 miles per hour.

If a bison is about to charge, it may make eye contact with a person. Raising their tails is another sign they might charge.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about bison? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.