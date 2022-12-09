Want to know the fastest growing jobs and careers for 2023?

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases a lot of information, the majority of which can be hard to decipher or translate into workable stats for our day-to-day life—until now. A recent CompTia report, based on the Bureau’s Employment Situation Report shows that currently, the US tech industry is tracking at 46% higher than 2021 and 92% ahead of 2019.

What does this mean for those already working in tech or those in other declining industries looking to make the leap? That tech offers a higher level of job security than some of its competing industries, especially in certain areas.

In practical terms, it means that if you already have skills that can translate to the following areas, expect to find yourself in high demand come 2023. While, if you have skills in transferable departments such as communications, finance or people management, a move to a tech company may offer you more opportunity than expected. Especially if you opt for a company operating in the following areas.

Cloud Computing

While it may appear as though cloud computing has already been realized, in actual fact the growth is coming from the amount of SMEs still moving to online systems as a result of the pandemic.

This, coupled with the need to upgrade existing systems for multinational and global corporations, especially as we move towards 5G, means that cloud computing and associated areas such as AI are seeing considerable growth. So much so that the cloud computing business is forecast to be globally worth $800 billion by 2025.

Cybersecurity

Understandably, as the increase in online systems and operations increases, so too does the sophistication of hackers, which means those with experience in cybersecurity are also in high demand.

The industry is expected to grow globally by 14% before 2029, and job opportunities to increase by 18% over the next five years, according to the Department of Labor Statistics. In fact, according to the University of Maryland, hackers attack every 39 seconds, on an average of 2,244 times a day.

Artificial intelligence (AI)

According to Gartner, the AI software market has increased by 21% when compared to 2021, meaning those with experience in machine learning and other AI disciplines are in high demand—especially those with management experience. This rise can be attributed to more and more companies and programs relying on machine learning and the continued growth of automation.

Companies are currently recruiting across these areas, meaning it’s a good time to discover what’s on offer if you’re curious. After all, you may be happy and content in your current role, but with larger salaries, better employee stock options and impressive non-financial benefits, the roster of companies recruiting through the NextPit Jobs Board cannot be ignored. Discover three top jobs below.

Solutions Architect, IBM

The Role: As Solutions Architect at IBM you will serve as a technical team member on customer engagements, contributing your knowledge and expertise towards the project’s success.

The Responsibilities: You will be responsible for diagnosing environmental issues and introducing/implementing technologies to solve them while establishing credibility and trusted relationships as an advisor to customer leadership.

The Requirements: You will be experienced with a range of Git-based solutions and have a proven track record with distributed application concepts and DevOps tools.

Apply for the Solutions Architect role or browse all available opportunities with IBM.

Cloud Engineer, Adobe

The Role: The Cloud Engineer with Adobe will work closely with teams in document cloud engineering, TechGRC, Cloudtech and others to help build the Kubernetes-based cloud infrastructure that spans the world on two different cloud providers.

The Responsibilities: You would be responsible for building, challenging, and securing Adobe’s automated, multi-cloud, multi-tenant environments: in software, process, and infrastructure, while helping with designing features and architectural decisions.

The Requirements: You will have experience with cloud service providers, a good understanding of DevOps practices and the Cloud Tech stack and knowledge of Kubernetes.

Apply for the Cloud Engineer role or browse all available opportunities at Adobe.

Software Development Manager, Coupa Software

The Role: As Software Development Manager at Coupa Software you will help lead the evolution of travel related products in the company’s business spend management platform.

The Responsibilities: You will be responsible for ensuring customer success and focusing on results, striving for excellence with all technical architecture and design decisions in mind.

The Requirements: At least five years’ of management experience in an enterprise SaaS software team, demonstrable experience mentoring a team and a great understanding of SaaS products, underpinned by a degree in computer science or equivalent work experience.

Apply for the Software Development Manager role or browse all available opportunities at Coupa Software.

There are dozens of companies currently hiring across all sectors and levels on the NextPit Job Board – discover all opportunities now. This article was written by Aisling O’Toole.