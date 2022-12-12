Harry and Meghan to ‘steal limelight’ on Kate’s special day





The release of the last three episodes of the documentary focused on Meghan and Prince Harry’s romance and struggles risks overshadowing the special service spearheaded by Kate, Princess of Wales. Harry & Meghan’s Volume II will debut on the US streaming platform on Thursday at 8am GMT – hours before the Prince and Princess of Wales are to arrive at Westminster Abbey for the second Together at Christmas special carol service. This event will celebrate the spirit of togetherness and extraordinary Britons who have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the past months, as well as pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, and the values she upheld throughout her whole life.

While Harry and Meghan took mainly aim at the press and the media attention they have been subjected to over the years in the first half of their first-ever Netflix show, it is believed the pair will focus their attention on their wedding, the birth of the firstborn and their exit from the Firm in the remaining episodes. This has sparked concerns among royal commentators and sources, reinforced by the trailers for the programme Netflix has released so far, there are more direct attacks on the Firm and its members to come in the docu-series. In one of the teasers shared by the entertainment giant, Meghan can be heard saying of the Firm: “This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict.” The Duke of Sussex also spoke of a “hierarchy” existing in the Royal Family in one of the teasers, before claiming there is both “leaking” and “planting” of stories.

Major claims could dominate the news agenda for days and obfuscate the event spearheaded by Kate and supported by the Waleses’ Royal Foundation. This clash has been described as “interesting” by commentator and broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti. He told Express.co.uk: “The decision to drop the second half of the programme on the same day of the service is an interesting one. We can’t say whether it’s deliberate or not, maybe Netflix doesn’t look at the royal diary carefully. Maybe even Meghan and Harry don’t, they aren’t interested in the minutiae of the Royal Family anymore, that’s why they left.” Referring to Netflix releasing the first teaser for the Sussexes’ docu-series in the midst of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ trip to Boston earlier this month, the royal expert continued: “However, it seems unlikely that that sort of things might not have been known and they certainly seemed keen to steal the limelight from William during the Earthshot Prize trip to Boston.” READ MORE: Harry & Meghan in fresh ‘polling disaster’ as Charles eyes punishment

Kate's special service will take place on December 15 but will be recorded to broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve. The televised version of the service, which promises to mix tradition and modernity and host an array of A-listers, will feature additional content, such as a focus on community champions and a homage to the Queen. Kensington Palace previously announced the event will be attended not just by Kate and William – who will also deliver one of the readings during the service – but also by other members of the Royal Family including King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Their Majesties’ attendance will bolster the service on a potentially difficult day for the Firm. However, Mr Sacerdoti doesn’t believe Charles and Camilla’s decision to head to Westminster Abbey on Thursday is a reaction to the Sussexes’ docuseries. He said: “The Royal Family has, in its arsenal, some very big guns, among them the King and Queen, and so if they wish to bolster the service they can do that. “But I rather suspect that this wasn’t necessarily a reaction to Meghan and Harry, it may just have been part of their regular planning. “Christmas is a very important time of the year for many people and the Royal Family itself. I think they want to celebrate the spirit of Christmas and draw attention to that in what sounds like quite a wholesome royal event.”