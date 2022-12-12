League of Legends update to fix LoL ARAM patch that “overshot”

A Riot Games developer has outlined a League of Legends update in the works that intends to provide a hotfix for LoL ARAM balance changes made in the recent League of Legends 12.23 patch. The patch is intended to be one of the last major overhauls for the year before members of the development team take a Christmas break during December, but Riot says that some changes for the fan-favourite MOBA game mode have “overshot” its intended effects.

Speaking on Twitter, Riot Games modes design lead Daniel ‘Maxw3ll’ Emmons says that the patch has resulted in an ARAM meta where “Melee champs are stronger and poke champs are weaker.” He says that “This was intended but we overshot,” and adds that the team is “Prepping a micro patch to go out on the biggest outliers.”

In addition, Maxw3ll notes that the team is keeping a close eye on fan feedback around terrain rubble, vision blocking, and the return of hexgates. “Going to keep monitoring as things settle,” he continues, “The map changes were intended to make five squishy poke comps less oppressive. Front liners have a real role in ARAM.” A date isn’t given for when the hotfix will arrive, but Maxw3ll says they are “coming soon (TM).”

League of Legends ARAM hotfix changes

Aatrox

Outgoing damage: 105% > 100%

Damage reduction: 5% > 0%

Aphelios

Outgoing damage: 95% > 100%

Azir

Attack speed scaling: 0 > 0.25

Ability haste: 0 > 20

Dr. Mundo

Outgoing damage: 95% > 90%

Heal mod: 100% > 90%

Draven

Damage reduction: 0% > 5%

Hecarim

Outgoing damage: 110% > 100%

Damage reduction: 10% > 5%

Kai’sa

Damage reduction: 0% > 5%

Kalista

Damage reduction: 0% > 10%

Kassadin

Outgoing damage: 105% > 100%

Damage reduction: 10% > 5%

Katarina

Outgoing damage: 110% > 105%

Rammus

Outgoing damage: 105% > 100%

Damage reduction: 10% > 0%

Seraphine

Heal mod: 60% > 80%

Shield mod: 60% > 80%

Sett

Ability haste: 0 > -20

Damage reduction: -5% > -10%

Sion

Sona

Heal mod: 80% > 90%

Shield mod: 80% > 90%

Vayne

Damage reduction: 0% > 5%

Zeri

Damage dealt: 100% > 105%

