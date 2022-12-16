Categories
Tobey Maguire Stepped Out For A Rare Public Appearance With His


Tobey Maguire just had a big evening out with his 16-year-old daughter, Ruby.

Yesterday, they attended the premiere of Tobey’s new movie Babylon at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Wearing a red, fur-lined coat over a black velvet dress and boots, Ruby posed next to her dad, who donned a classic black suit.

Tobey had Ruby with his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, with whom he also has a son, Otis, 13. He and Jennifer announced in 2016 that they were separating after nine years together, before officially filing for divorce in 2020.

This year, Jennifer said on The World’s First Podcast that despite the split, she and Tobey have stayed cordial and remained friends.

“We talk about our significant others and ‘Hey, you got the kids? I’m going for a weekend away,’ you know what I mean?” she said. “Now it’s like, anything, or I mean, ‘Hey, I’m having a hard day’ or ‘Hey, you did this, it really bummed me out.'”

After their split, Tobey reportedly went on to date model Tatiana Dieteman for three years while Jennifer was briefly linked to Rich Paul before his relationship with Adele.

You can find out more of the latest on Tobey here.



