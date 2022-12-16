Tobey Maguire Stepped Out For A Rare Public Appearance With His

Yesterday, they attended the premiere of Tobey’s new movie Babylon at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.
Wearing a red, fur-lined coat over a black velvet dress and boots, Ruby posed next to her dad, who donned a classic black suit.
This year, Jennifer said on The World’s First Podcast that despite the split, she and Tobey have stayed cordial and remained friends.
“We talk about our significant others and ‘Hey, you got the kids? I’m going for a weekend away,’ you know what I mean?” she said. “Now it’s like, anything, or I mean, ‘Hey, I’m having a hard day’ or ‘Hey, you did this, it really bummed me out.'”
Source link