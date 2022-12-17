Strictly’s Fleur East dealt blow to Glitterball Trophy hopes

The finale of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is finally here with the last four celebrities and their pro partners ready to take to the dance floor one last time in the hopes of lifting the Glitterball Trophy. Fleur East managed to bag herself a spot in the final of the BBC phenomenon alongside pro dance partner Vito Coppola after beating Will Mellor in the semi-final dance-off but with hours to go until the finale, the chances of her snatching glory aren’t looking good.

That’s because Fleur has been dealt a huge blow to her chances in the latest bookmakers’ odds for the finale.

Fleur has emerged as the rank outsider to win the competition at the expense of Hamza, Helen or Molly.

While Fleur has impressed the likes of Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Harwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse with her routines each week, even earning a perfect 40, this hasn’t been reflected by the viewing public.

Fleur had landed in a number of dance-offs and now bookmakers think her chances of winning the public over are very slim.

READ MORE: Who YOU want to win Strictly Come Dancing – poll result