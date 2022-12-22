Metaverse content creator startup Brave Turtles attracts

Korean metaverse content creator startup Brave Turtles has attracted investment from Future Play for its pre-series A bridge . This is an additional investment after attracting pre-seed investment earlier this year, and the amount is not disclosed.

Brave Turtles is a game studio that specializes in developing metaverse and social games. The startup aims to connect, engage, and entertain people through metaverse games. At the end of last month, Brave Turtles launched a new fashion tournament battle world ‘Runway Z’ on the metaverse platform Zepeto.

Runway Z is a tournament-style game in which users style their avatars in various ways according to fashion themes, put them on the runway, and decide the winner through voting. It supports a multiplayer function that can be enjoyed by up to eight people and a social function that allows users to communicate and build relationships.

Runway Z recorded 1 million visitors within a week of its launch, and showed the highest visitation rate among all ZEPETO Worlds during the same period. In addition, as of 3 weeks after its launch, it has recorded more than 4 million visitors, gaining high popularity. In addition , it recorded the longest game play time per user among ZEPETO Worlds, and has a very high revisit rate, establishing itself as the world most loved by ZEPETO users.

Brave Turtles is currently carrying out various events, such as providing 5 items made in collaboration with popular ZEPETO creator LENGE to all ZEPETO users to commemorate the achievement of 1 million world visitors. In addition, we plan to introduce a new season, including various contents, events , and reward items, every six weeks so that it can grow into a world loved by ZEPETO users for a long time in the future.

Kevin Kim, CEO of Brave Turtles, said, “Runway Z is being updated every day through close communication with users. We will establish ourselves as a content startup.” Park Hyeong-soo, senior judge at Future Play, who made this investment, said, “High-end metaverse content will play an important role in the growth of the metaverse industry in the future. I saw the potential and proceeded with the investment.”

