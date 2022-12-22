Yellowstone season 5: Ryan star shares hidden meaning in Abby

John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) felt he had no choice but to send Rip (Cole Hauser) and a number of his cowboys towards Texas for the winter after brucellosis threatened to plague his entire herd. Yellowstone viewers could only watch on as the bunkhouse was split in two with the likes of Ryan (Ian Bohen), Teeter (Jen Landon) and many more were told to pack their things ready for, what could be, a year away from the ranch.

With this meaning a number of Yellowstone favourites will be absent from ranch duties for almost 12 months, it was clear from the get-go this was going to test even the most secure of relationships.

Even Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) told beau Rip she wouldn’t let him go through with the year-long expedition without her, telling him she’d do all she could to be alongside him.

The same couldn’t be said for one of Yellowstone’s newest romances, however, as Ryan had to let new girlfriend Abby (Lainey Wilson) know he’d be heading south without her.

The bombshell didn’t exactly sit well with the singer who was furious Ryan hadn’t told her right away, prompting her to storm off during the county fair.

