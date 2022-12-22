Yellowstone season 5: Ryan star shares hidden meaning in Abby

John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) felt he had no choice but to send Rip (Cole Hauser) and a number of his cowboys towards Texas for the winter after brucellosis threatened to plague his entire herd. Yellowstone viewers could only watch on as the bunkhouse was split in two with the likes of Ryan (Ian Bohen), Teeter (Jen Landon) and many more were told to pack their things ready for, what could be, a year away from the ranch.
With this meaning a number of Yellowstone favourites will be absent from ranch duties for almost 12 months, it was clear from the get-go this was going to test even the most secure of relationships.
Even Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) told beau Rip she wouldn’t let him go through with the year-long expedition without her, telling him she’d do all she could to be alongside him.
The same couldn’t be said for one of Yellowstone’s newest romances, however, as Ryan had to let new girlfriend Abby (Lainey Wilson) know he’d be heading south without her.
The bombshell didn’t exactly sit well with the singer who was furious Ryan hadn’t told her right away, prompting her to storm off during the county fair.
But Ryan managed to get through to his girlfriend by comparing the journey south and cowboy duties to her own dreams of touring as a country singer.
They shared a kiss before parting ways, seemingly leaving their romance in tatters just as it had begun.
Speaking on Paramount’s Behind the Story, actor Bohen has now delved into the exact reasons Ryan decided to call time on his romance and put the work first.
“Ryan easily could’ve said, ‘Listen, can I just stay? I just feel like I want to be here,’” Bohen said.
He joined co-stars Jefferson White and Denim Richards on Paramount’s Stories from the Bunkhouse to delve further into the split.
“Abby finds out that you’re leaving,” Richards teed up before Bohen weighed in: “Yeah my timing wasn’t really spot on.
“I hadn’t chosen to deliver the news yet that I was leaving town for what could easily be a year. She just sort of loses her mind and storms off.
“He [Ryan] explains it really succinctly, you know, you’re grand opportunity is this, your dreams, your singing, you’re on stage, that’s your life, you know, mine is being out there with the herd keeping them warm (and) getting them through.
“It’s that simple, that’s my dream,” Bohen went on. “And she understands and she kisses me and I lose her.
“That’s what happens. The cowboy way is sacrifice,” he added but he wasn’t short of hope for the Abby and Ryan romance to continue one day.
He concluded: “Having said that, I hope that we resolve this problem in a timely manner and we decide to get back where we belong soon because I miss my girlfriend already.”
Yellowstone season 5 returns to Paramount Network in the USA on January 1 and Paramount+ in the UK on January 2.
