Yellowstone’s Jennifer Landon And Jefferson White Have Very

When the topic of the bunkhouse scenes came up on a recent episode of “The Official Yellowstone Podcast,” Jennifer Landon and Jefferson White shared opposing views on the subject.

White revealed that filming the bunkhouse scenes was his favorite part of working on “Yellowstone” until Season 4. According to the actor, these scenes allowed him to hang out with the cast and crew members whom he considers “family” at this point. Furthermore, he appreciates that these scenes allow everyone to cut loose a little. “The opportunity to tease each other [in these scenes] and mess around and keep it light was always so fun on a show that can be so heavy,” White said.

However, Landon doesn’t share her co-star’s point of view. She described herself as an “introvert” who’s prone to feeling anxious in social settings, so these scenes are the most difficult aspect of the job for her. “I tend to hang out with people one on one, maybe in groups of 3, but in a whole group setting in which drinking is involved and just merry-making, not really a part of my life,” she noted.