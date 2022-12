Furthermore, Heidi was born healthy and is set to celebrate her first Christmas.

While Heidi was well-behaved on BBC Breakfast and relatively calm, she disrupted the show with her farting.

As her parents chatted to Naga and Charlie, she let out a fart, which left the hosts in fits of laughter.

Startled, Naga asked: “Did she just parp? She just parped! Does she usually wake up like that?”