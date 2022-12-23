Five new additions are coming to Tempe Marketplace in the new year, including dining, entertainment and beauty destinations. The new tenants will occupy over 29,000 square feet of space and are expected to open in the coming months.

The first of the five tenants opened this past December, a family-owned concept, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria. The company is famous for its staple Chicago-style deep-dish pizzas and is proud to support the local communities one deep dish at a time.

Following the pizzeria opening, Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing is slated to make its grand debut in the spring of 2023. The 9,780-sq.-ft. axe-throwing experience will be located above Victoria’s Secret, offering a premier venue where guests can learn axe-throwing techniques, safety and enjoy lighthearted competition with loved ones.

Two new beauty destinations are also on the roster at Tempe Marketplace, both slated to open in the spring of 2023. Enclave Salon Suites will serve as the ultimate spot for beauty gurus to refresh and relax, offering a state-of-the-art facility with vetted professionals providing a wide variety of services for a one-stop shop for all salon needs. Primp & Blow, a Valley staple salon, will be adding a location near Game Stop, offering specialty blowouts, makeup, hair extensions and other salon-style services. The blow-dry bar will take up 1,356 square feet of space.

One of the leading national health and wellness retailers will be the last tenant to join the marketplace in 2023, The Vitamin Shoppe. The health store offers an assortment of vitamins, supplements and sports nutritional products, in addition to a comprehensive variety of nutritional solutions, including herbs, CBD, homeopathic remedies, green living products and much more.

To learn more about the new tenants at Tempe Marketplace, visit tempemarketplace.com.