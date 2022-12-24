Foster mum left ‘frustrated’ after being ‘wrongfully’ fined





Poole Quay Car Park has been known notoriously by locals as being one of the smallest and hardest-to-navigate car parks in the area, but it seems payment issues might soon be added to this list of problems. This is certainly the case for Eleanor Spry, a resident of Upton, who was “wrongfully” issued with a £60 parking fine despite correctly purchasing a ticket, she claimed.

Eleanor said she took every measure to ensure that she correctly paid for the ticket and opted to purchase this digitally without the need for a printed ticket. However, it was not until she checked her banking app to find that the name of payment was issued under Water Gardens Parking, a car park in Hemel Hempstead, and not for Poole Quay Car Park, which is operated by Britannia Parking. The firm went on to issue Eleanor with a parking fine, claiming that she had not paid, despite her proof of payment. It has left Eleanor annoyed and frustrated by the situation and she explained that the appeals process is particularly draining and time-consuming.

Eleanor’s banking app shows the wrong name of the car park as the name of payment, however, the time and date of the payment is correct and in line with the ticket she purchased originally. But because the name of payment differs from Britannia Parking, Eleanor claims that the parking company is unable to help with her inquiry. She said: “Even in my appeal, I’ve said that I’ve made the payments, but the payments have gone somewhere else. “They don’t seem to understand the situation themselves because they’ve told me they do not know this place and that they’re not affiliated with any local company.” However, Eleanor made clear that she purchased the ticket from the machines inside the Britannia Parking car park on the premises. She added that because everything was completed digitally, she finds herself in a “difficult position”. A spokesperson for Britannia Parking said that it “takes all concerns about our site very seriously”. They said: “The Poole Quayside car park is a surface site operating on a pay-on-arrival system and is long-established in our portfolio of sites. “Payment for parking can be made by card at the pay machines, or by using the pay by phone service and following instructions provided within the car park. “Customers are advised to take care to ensure the correct site code is used when making payment using pay by phone. “In the event that a customer receives a parking charge notice, full details of the appeals process are provided on the reverse.” They added: “Britannia Parking is a responsible car park operator and manager of 30 years standing. We take all concerns about our sites very seriously.” Additional reporting by Sarah Ping.