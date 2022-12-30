Five early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease that shouldn’t be

Dementia describes a cluster of symptoms linked to an ongoing cognitive decline. While the greatest known risk for dementia is increasing age, this condition is not considered a normal part of ageing. Being able to identify the warning signs promptly can buy you precious time to intervene before it’s too late. Here are five “early” signs that shouldn’t be ignored.
Alzheimer’s can also cause problems concentrating which might mean you need to take much longer to do familiar things.
One typical sign in this category is making “occasional errors” when managing finances or household bills.
Difficulty completing familiar tasks
Similarly to the struggle of following a family recipe, things you’ve done hundred times might suddenly become foreign.
From driving to a familiar location to recording your favourite TV show, people with Alzheimer’s often struggle to complete simple daily tasks.
Sometimes, patients stop in the middle of a conversation and have no idea how to continue or they may repeat what they have already said.
Furthermore, they may struggle with vocabulary, have trouble naming a familiar object or start using the wrong names.
Misplacing things
Always looking for your phone and keys? Putting things in unusual places or losing objects is another “early” sign of Alzheimer’s disease.
What’s worse, patients often find they are unable to retrace their steps to find the misplaced objects again.
Furthermore, you might start accusing others of stealing your things, especially once the disease progresses.
The Alzheimer’s Association advises: “If you notice one or more signs in yourself or another person, it can be difficult to know what to do.
“It’s natural to feel uncertain or nervous about discussing these changes with others.
“However, these are significant health concerns that should be evaluated by a doctor, and it’s important to take action to figure out what’s going on.”
