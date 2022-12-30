Five early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease that shouldn’t be

Dementia describes a cluster of symptoms linked to an ongoing cognitive decline. While the greatest known risk for dementia is increasing age, this condition is not considered a normal part of ageing. Being able to identify the warning signs promptly can buy you precious time to intervene before it’s too late. Here are five “early” signs that shouldn’t be ignored.

Alzheimer’s can also cause problems concentrating which might mean you need to take much longer to do familiar things.

One typical sign in this category is making “occasional errors” when managing finances or household bills.

Difficulty completing familiar tasks

Similarly to the struggle of following a family recipe, things you’ve done hundred times might suddenly become foreign.

From driving to a familiar location to recording your favourite TV show, people with Alzheimer’s often struggle to complete simple daily tasks.

DON’T MISS