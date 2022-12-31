Ben Fogle’s unemployment fear ‘Before you know it you’ve got your

Ben Fogle, 49, chatted to Express.co.uk about the release of his newest series, Ben Fogle’s Lost Worlds. The series, which will air again on New Year’s Day, saw Ben visit Detroit, Scotland and Cyprus on a mission to tell some of the untold stories from human history.

Ben, who is also known for his work on Animal Park and New Lives in the Wild, said he was particularly excited about his newest series because it was so “different”.

He said: “I’m looking forward to people watching it because it’s different from what I normally do.

“I usually spend time in proper wild, rugged parts of the world, and Lost Worlds by and large takes me to urbanised and certainly civilised settlements; more urban than rural.

“The first one is Detroit and I think what excites me is to see what happens when we have ruined an environment or what happens when nature has ruined an environment.

