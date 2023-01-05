Continuum and Plato Announce Strategic Partnership for Web3

Continuum today announced a strategic partnership with Plato Data Intelligence.

Our goal is to help early stage companies in the Web3 space create cost effective way to generate brand awareness, social proof and SEO across a company’s marketing and outreach objectives.” — Kristina Bruhahn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — Continuum, a Web3 community thinktank, today announced a strategic partnership with Plato Data Intelligence a NYC based Data Platform focused on the curation of data intelligence on today’s most innovative technology verticals. Through the partnership, Continuum’s partner brands will immediately benefit from the increased global reach Plato delivers. The partnership is focused at extending the both companies active Web3 communities via increased brand awareness, engagement and vertical data intelligence using Plato’s content distribution and syndication network.

“Our goal is to help early stage companies in the Web3 space create cost effective way to generate brand awareness, social proof and SEO across a company’s marketing and outreach objectives” stated Kristina Bruhahn, Continuum’s CEO & Founder. “Plato’s content distribution and syndication platform enables us immediate global reach across a deep mix of publications and media outlets while their data platform drives the latest in Web3 connectivity and data intelligence. Everyone in the Web3 space should be using it as it drives knowledge across our ever changing landscape.”

“All Web3 brands are unique, solving different problems of archaic web2 infrastructure, but they all are faced with the same problems. Regulations, commercial adoption press, marketing, development, capital raising, cybersecurity audits, compliance and licenses that makes the sector very difficult to navigate. We immerse ourselves deep into a brand’s objectives which serves as a testament to the way we deliver results.” Kristina added.

“We are excited to work with Continuum and see a perfect fit for our platform across Continuum’s growing community by delivering unprecedented engagement opportunities for their growing community” said Bryan Feinberg, Plato’s Founder and CEO.

Current Continuum Web3 Brand Partners

Telos, Goodblock, Rev3al, Legion, DeVO Protocol, Podetize, The Bates Group, MacNerd, Sizzle, MetaKeep, EuroData, Breathe Convention, NFT Today Magazine, Future Point Partners, Aphid AI, DigiRamp, AndMerch, CoinAgenda, Transform Group, BitAngels, Infiom Salon, Blockchain Center, Plato Blockchain, Silo Cloud, Novum Insights, ProofHouse, NFT Yearbook, Cory Connects, Digital Niche Agency, Animus Regnum, Nifty Chicks, Bad Crypto, The Artest Foundation, On the Blocchain, Metazooie, JS Tax Corp, MetaRacerX, Deed Entertainment, Lionshare Media, BizFamous, Reactify, CoinSquad, Digital One IRA, Cointelligence Fund, BC Employ, Local Buzz.

About Continuum (Continuum.Market)

Continuum Market is a Web3 Focused Advisory and Community driving commercial adoption through effective strategy, communications and networking. The company has an extensive roster of partners its delivers through a community focused approach towards brand support, marketing and collective resources.

About Plato (Platodata.io, Platoblockchain.com, AmplifiPR.com)

Plato is an open intelligence repository and platform that curates the latest in data intelligence across today’s most innovative market verticals. The platform is designed to provide and ultra-safe and secure environment to consume sector specific real-time data intelligence while delivering fully secured Web3 connectivity across 27 market verticals and 27 languages. Amplifi, Plato’s inhouse syndication network currently syndicates content and press release’s electronically to over 1900+ Publisher websites for deep and authentic connectivity.

Media Contacts:

Kristina Bruhahn

CEO & Founder

kristina@continuum.market

Plato Data Intelligence

Bryan Feinberg

CEO / Founder

zephyr@platodata.io

Plato AiStream