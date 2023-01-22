Urgent safety warning issued to cyclists amid UK’s pothole crisis

Data shows that the worst pothole-affected area in the UK by far is Northumberland, with over 180,000 potholes reported over four years, followed by Cornwall and Kirklees in West Yorkshire.

Newcastle, Liverpool and Suffolk also have some of the worst potholed roads in the UK as well as Fife and Glasgow in Scotland, and Newry, Mourne and Down joined by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon in Northern Ireland.

Lee Evans , bicycle insurance comparison expert at Quotezone.co.uk said: “Many of us who cycle in the UK have been shocked at the growing danger caused by roads strewn with potholes, and unfortunately the problem does not seem to be going away.

“Some 21 percent of cyclists experiencing pothole-related accidents is a worrying number because any accident for a cyclist can be very serious.

