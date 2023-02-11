Categories
Hogwarts Legacy – 12 Things I Wish I Knew

We’ll go over various tips and issues we specifically ran into while playing, and wish we knew going into Hogwarts Legacy. Some of these include: Making sure to go to Hogwarts classes and study from the teachers. While exploring the Open World is fun, progressing the story will net you important spells and items. If you’re asking: “How do I fly” or “How do I get a broom?” The answer to these are simply… Go to school! One of the most useful areas you’ll unlock in the game, The Room of Requirement, again can be found by simply progressing the story. So – make sure to knock out a whole bunch of this so you can maximize your time.

Another common question is how to customize your wardrobe in Hogwarts Legacy. Luckily, it’s easy to do, and as we outline in the video, a simple button press from the gear menu. You’ll also quickly want to know how to expand your inventory space, or be asking if you should sell that sweet Legendary gear you find?

Hogwarts itself is filled to the brim with fun and interesting puzzles, so you’ll definitely make sure you go through the story enough to unlock spells so you can actually solve these puzzles. Speaking of which… I need to go back to the clock tower… There’s a gear I need to replace…

Enjoy these 12 Things we wish we knew about Hogwarts Legacy!

Hogwarts Legacy is developed by Avalanche Software, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The game has been embroiled in controversy due to transphobic remarks from Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Although she is not personally involved with its development, she stands to profit from its success. For more, read our in-depth article on how Rowling’s comments have impacted the trans community. In this article, you will also find links to trans creators you can support, as well as charities you can donate to.

