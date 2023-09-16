Meghan Markle looks chic in beige wearing £578 trench coat

Meghan Markle was a picture of elegance in a tonal trench coat and pair of smart ankle-grazing trousers today.

The Duchess of Sussex teamed the autumnal style with a white tank top and sky-high stilettos for the final day of the Invictus Games.

Her outfit looked almost identical to her look from yesterday when she was spotted wearing a stylish playsuit and oversized blazer in a matching colour.

Today, however, she pulled out all the stops with glamorous accessories and the statement jacket that appears to be a new addition to her wardrobe.

Meghan’s silk trousers were also a new addition, perhaps as a nod to what will become her trademark autumnal style this year.