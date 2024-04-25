98 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Mumbai, 25th April 2024: Paytm Insider and Hyperlink proudly announce the grand spectacle of Aditya Birla ‘Masters of Music’, an extraordinary concert bringing together a constellation of Grammy-winning luminaries and globally acclaimed music virtuosos. L. Shankar, Vikku Vinayakram, V Selvaganesh, Ustad Fazal Qureshi and Swaminathan Selvaganesh will grace the stage together for the first time in Mumbai, promising an unforgettable evening of cultural richness and musical finesse.

Aditya Birla ‘Masters Of Music’ is slated to captivate audiences on the 16th of June at the illustrious Jamshed Bhabha Auditorium, NCPA. This event represents a monumental milestone in India’s musical landscape, exemplifying the Group’s support for visionary artists and maestros. By providing a platform for musical icons to showcase their unparalleled talent and vision, ‘Masters of Music’ is sure to offer audiences an experience of a lifetime.

The concert will witness a rare gathering of musical titans, each renowned for their profound influence on Indian music.

Shankar Lakshminarayana, known as L. Shankar or Shenkar, is a celebrated Indian violinist, vocalist, composer and record producer, recognized for innovative fusion in world music. Having sold over 100 million albums worldwide, the Grammy-winning artist is credited with inventing the stereophonic double violin (known as the LSD – L. Shankar Double Violin). Spanning Carnatic, classical, and popular music, his career reflects unparalleled creativity and influence across diverse genres, with a prolific repertoire of vocal and instrumental compositions that further attest to his multifaceted talent and lasting legacy in the realm of music.

Grammy-winning percussionist Shri. Thethakudi Harihara Vinayakram, a.k.a. Vikku Vinayakram, is hailed for popularizing the Ghatam to global acclaim through his single-handed efforts. Serving Indian music for over six decades, he has collaborated with eminent percussionists as well as iconic music directors such as Illayaraja, A.R. Rahman and many more. His boundless contribution to the soundscape of India has earned him prestigious accolades including the Padma Shri, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan award, and Tala Ratna award.

A Maestro of the Kanjira and gold recipient at the 2023 Grammys, V. Selvaganesh is a revered Indian percussionist who has honed his skills absorbing the nuances and complexities of the Kanjira, and elevated it to the world stage through his virtuosic performances. With his heart set on safeguarding India’s rich musical traditions, his significant contributions to the field of music education have solidified his role as a musical ambassador of South Indian percussion.

The concert will also feature tabla wizard Ustad Fazal Qureshi, brother of Ustad Zakir Hussain, whose distinguished career demonstrates his rhythmic mastery and innovative cross-genre collaborations with global luminaries. His experiments with other styles of music, such as Jazz, have rendered another dimension to his Tabla playing.

Swaminathan Selvaganesh (the grandson of Vikku Vinayakram and son of V. Selvaganesh), is known for his mastery of multiple instruments such as Kanjira, Ghatam, Mridangam, and Morsing, alongside his exceptional talent to seamlessly blend traditional Indian music with diverse musical styles.

This unprecedented event promises an auditory odyssey, showcasing the rich heritage of Indian music with a global touch. The performances will bear testament to the sublime craftsmanship of these musical stalwarts, offering audiences a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Tickets for this historic event are available exclusively through Paytm and Paytm Insider. Book your seats now to witness the convergence of musical brilliance LinkHere