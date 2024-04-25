107 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Doha, Qatar (April 25, 2024): The Autonomous e-Mobility (AEMOB) Forum, held under the patronage of H. E. Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transport, and hosted by its strategic partner, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) of the State of Qatar, revealed its final program and speakers lineup in a press conference held at the Ministry on Monday, 22 April.

The list of sponsors of the event so far includes more than 20 prominent sponsors and partners, including Mowasalat Company (Karwa), the forum’s transportation partner, Qatar Railways Company (Rail) and Microsoft Corporation as gold sponsors, Al Jaidah Group and the Qatar Free Zones Authority as silver sponsors, and Al Abdul Ghani Motors, QTerminals, Uber and DHL were bronze sponsors of the event, along with a number of bodies, companies and other entities representing the public and private sectors.

The forum attracts more than 40 speakers from 20 countries from around the world, including policy makers, representatives of government agencies, academics, industry experts, engineers, consultants and prominent leaders, to present their visions and ideas and exchange experiences on a number of important topics in the field of electric transportation and self-driving mobility during the forum’s activities. This gives participants a unique opportunity to benefit from their experiences and knowledge.

The forum will include keynote speeches, presentations and panel discussions with the participation of a group of experts, in addition to an accompanying exhibition highlighting the innovations of international and regional companies involved in this field, making the forum a unified platform for dialogue and exchange of ideas about the potential of autonomous technology and e-mobility ecosystems and their impact on societies in the world from the perspective of Technology, research and policy.

On this occasion, MOT’s Acting Assistant Undersecretary of Land Transport Affairs Eng. Hamad Essa Abdulla, said, “The world faces a critical turning point with regard to fulfilling the pressing need for sustainable transportation solutions. Autonomous e-vehicles are among the promising alternatives in this field. They represent a paradigm shift and transformative trend in the area of transportation since the future of e-vehicles complies with global sustainability efforts as they can help reduce emissions, enhance energy consumption efficiency, and provide innovative mobility solutions, something which significantly contributes to combating climate change.”

In step with that global trend, he added, Qatar has gone a long way in implementing the strategy of the gradual transitioning to e-vehicles and expanding their use. More than 70% of public bus fleet has been transitioned to electric and the plan is to increase that percentage gradually to 100% by 2030, he said.

“MOT’s hosting of that event aims at providing an ideal platform to bring together key industry leaders, policymakers, senior officials, experts, speakers, as well as representatives from ministries, government entities, the private sector, academia, and international stakeholders, to foster knowledge, exchange expertise, explore collaboration opportunities, and put together recommendations on the real and practical future of operating electric and autonomous vehicles,” he added.

On this occasion, Mr. Ahmad Hassan Al Obaidly, Mowasalat (Karwa) CEO, said: “We are proud to be the official transport partner for this high-level event. At Mowasalat (Karwa), electric and sustainable mobility solutions are always at the forefront of our efforts, where the topic of autonomous electric transport is a future topic that must be addressed for the benefit of the entire region. We look forward to participating in discussions and exchanging knowledge with many experts in this field during the forum. It is a great honor for us to contribute to this event, which is considered a platform for developing sustainable transportation concepts, under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport.”

From his part, Mr. Abdulla Ali Al-Mawlawi, Communication & Public Relations Director at Qatar Rail stated, “We are pleased to participate as a gold sponsor of the first international Autonomous e-Mobility Forum, hosted by the Ministry of Transport and organized by Just us & Otto Company under the patronage of H.E. Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transport.”

He added, “Our participation in the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum provides us with an opportunity to showcase the Qatar Rail’s initiatives and contributions in the field of sustainable transportation through our Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks. Additionally, it allows us to highlight the company’s prominent sustainable practices across its various projects.”

Al-Mawlawi praised the relentless efforts and diligent endeavors exerted by the Ministry of Transport to provide sustainable public transportation solutions in Qatar, and to support and sponsor all positive initiatives in this regard.

Also, he expressed his gratitude to the team at Just us & Otto Company for their efforts in organizing this pioneering event, which provides a leading platform for exchanging experiences, ideas, and enriching discussions about the latest updates in sustainable transportation.

Speaking at the press conference, Ahmad Al Ansari, Executive Committee member of the AEMOB Forum noted, “We are truly excited to unveil the final program and speakers lineup for the AEMOB Forum, which will be the inaugural event. It will provide a comprehensive platform for experts and industry leaders to discuss driverless e-mobility and how these technologies can be brought to life in real-world settings, whether in Doha or elsewhere in the world. We look forward to welcoming our esteemed speakers and attendees to Doha.”