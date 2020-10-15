24 Hidden Prime Day Beauty Deals on Amazon — All Bound to Sell Out!

Bernadette Deron

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication on October 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Here we go, shoppers! Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and we can’t wait to start filling up our carts. If you’re not familiar with what this sale is all about, here’s a quick breakdown of what you can expect.

What is the Amazon Prime Day event?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day event where you can save on some of the best brands and products the site has to offer. Deals like this won’t be seen again until Black Friday, so this is the perfect opportunity to get your holiday shopping started early!

When does it start?

It officially starts on Tuesday, October 13 and will run through Wednesday, October 14.

What deals can you expect?

Savings of 40% or more on seriously popular brands for a limited time — including some that rarely ever go on sale!

What brands are on sale?

Honestly, every brand that you can think of is likely available at marked-down prices. There’s a deal in every category, but right now, we’re going to focus on beauty and skincare, and provide a rundown of our favorite deals. Score a new styling tool from Conair, luxurious haircare products from ORIBE or some new skincare essentials from ELEMIS or Peter Thomas Roth. We have all of the brands you love covered, so check them out below and get to shopping — these deals will surely sell out!

Up to 40% Off StriVectin

Our Absolute Favorite: Dry skin is a serious issue once it gets colder outside and can lead to further problems down the line. The StriVectin Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate not only keeps your skin hydrated, it also contains 10 different types of collagen that can plump up your skin and make you look younger in the process! It was $ 139, but it’s only $ 97 during Prime Day!

Other StriVectin Favorites:

Up to 40% Off Peter Thomas Roth

Our Absolute Favorite: One of the most popular products from this brand is their Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener. It offers up a quick fix for tired eyes — think under-eye puffiness and fine lines. This isn’t a permanent solution, but if you want to tackle any of these issues fast before a big date, this is your new best friend! It was $ 38, and now it’s just $ 27!

Other Peter Thomas Roth Favorites:

Up to 40% Off Perricone MD

Our Absolute Favorite: The Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus is a serum like no other. It’s a cream concentrate that’s applied with a dropper, and it’s said to deliver a deeper penetration that works to smooth wrinkles in less than a month. It was $ 149, and now it’s just $ 89!

Other Perricone MD Favorites:

Up to 40% Off Mario Badescu

Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to Mario Badescu products, their Drying Lotion is a cult favorite. Just apply some on a pimple before bed, and wake up with clear skin! Usually it’s $ 17, but you can get it for just $ 12!

Other Mario Badescu Favorites:

Up to 20% Off Coco & Eve

Our Absolute Favorite: We love the cult favorite Like A Virgin Hair Masque — but the Towel Wrap and Sunny Hunny Bali Bronzing Foam are also quickly finding a spot in our carts. Shop all Coco & Eve on Amazon here!

Up to 40% Off L’Occitane

Our Absolute Favorite: Our suggestion? Get the brand’s cream of the crop with the Head-to-Toe Beauty Favorites Kit that’s filled with top-rated items. Get it for yourself or buy it as an early holiday gift! It was $ 80, and you can get it now for just $ 49!

Up to 40% Off Pureology

Our Absolute Favorite: If you have color-treated hair, you’re going to love this leave-in treatment from Pureology! It keeps your hair color bright and vivid for longer, and it also works as a heat protectant and detangler! It used to be $ 28, but during Prime Day it’s $ 20!

Other Pureology Favorites:

Up to 40% Off ORIBE

Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers are calling the Oribe Gold Lust oil an absolute miracle product for hair! If you deal with any sort of frizz issues or just want to give your locks some luxurious shine, this is a must-try. It was $ 56, but you can test it our right now for just $ 38!

Other ORIBE Favorites:

Up to 40% Off NuFACE

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking to get in on the NuFACE action, their Advanced Facial Toning Kit is where you want to start. It included the Trinity Facial Trainer Device and their Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer to get you started! It was $ 325, but on Prime Day it’s just $ 228!

Other NuFACE Favorites:

Up to 40% Off PMD Personal Microderm

Our Absolute Favorite: If you want to get a deeper clean when you wash your face, using a tool like PMD’s Clean – Smart Facial Cleansing Device may be what you need. It was $ 99, and now it’s just $ 69!

Other PMD Personal Microderm Favorites:

Up to 40% Off T3 Micro

Our Absolute Favorite: This curling wand from T3 comes with three different size barrels so that you can get the exact waves that you want — every single time! It was the $ 270, but during Prime Day, you can get it for just $ 189!

Other T3 Micro Favorites:

Up to 40% Off stila

Our Absolute Favorite: Don’t worry about your liner smudging with this fan-favorite waterproof liner from stila! Before it was $ 22, but now it’s just $ 15!

Other stila Favorites:

Up to 40% Off St. Tropez

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s no secret that St. Tropez makes amazing tanning products that you can use right at home, and their infamous Tanning Mousse will come in handy when your summer tan fades. It’s usually $ 42, but on Prime Day get it for just $ 29!

Up to 40% Off ELEMIS

Our Absolute Favorite: This powerful daily cleanser gets rid of skin-harming pollutants in a flash, which is why it has such a devoted following. It was $ 49, but right now, you can get it for $ 32!

Other ELEMIS Favorites:

Up to 40% Off Beauty BIO

Our Absolute Favorite: Amp up your daily skincare routine and introduce a facial roller into your life! This one is made from Rose Quartz, and it can help your serums and moisturizers penetrate deeper into your skin. It was $ 60, and now it’s just $ 42!

Other Beauty BIO Favorites:

Up to 40% Off philosophy

Our Absolute Favorite: This water-based cream moisturizer will give you a cool burst of hydration, and makes your skin look absolutely radiant! It was $ 39, but you can get it now for just $ 27!

Up to 40% Off Bioderma

Our Absolute Favorite: Bioderma is a leader when it comes to using micellar water as a gentle makeup remover, and there’s a limited-edition version that you can purchase while it’s still in stock! It was $ 15, and now it’s just $ 10!

Other Bioderma Favorites:

Up to 40% Off BaBylissPRO

Our Absolute Favorite: Thousands of shoppers swear by this flat iron from BaBylissPRO and claim that it keeps their hair smooth and silky. It was $ 100, but right now, score it for $ 70!

Other BaBylissPRO Favorites:

Up to 40% Off SEXYHAIR

Our Absolute Favorite: This impressive hair gel will keep your style in place all day long — and is beloved especially by men. Stocking stuffer alert! Originally it was $ 19, and now it’s just $ 12!

Up to 40% Off Sebastian

Our Absolute Favorite: This leave-in conditioner from Sebastian contains nine different nourishing botanicals that work together to keep your hair strong and healthy. It’s also a superior styling tool that can help your hair look even more fabulous! Originally it was $ 39, but get it now on Prime Day for just $ 20!

Up to 40% Off RUSK

Our Absolute Favorite: This hair-dryer from RUSK is as professional as it gets. It can significantly reduce the time it takes to dry your hair, and it uses ceramic and tourmaline to give your locks a frizz-free shiny look! It was $ 140, but during Prime Day you can grab it for just $ 70!

Other RUSK Favorites:

Up to 40% Off Redken

Our Absolute Favorite: This all-in-one treatment tackles every hair issue that you might be dealing with. It’s a leave-in treatment that you use after your usual shampoo and conditioner, or you can rinse it out in the shower. It conditions the hair and acts as a heat protectant, and keeps your hair looking gorgeous! It was $ 25, but now it’s just $ 15!

Other Redken Favorites:

Up to 40% Off Paul Mitchell Pro Tools

Our Absolute Favorite: As far as flat irons are concerned, this one from Paul Mitchell is one of the best! It heats up in seconds and can make your hair appear incredibly shiny. You can even use it as a curler too! It was $ 150, and now it’s just $ 98!

Other Paul Mitchell Favorites:

Up to 40% Off Conair

Our Absolute Favorite: Hot-air hair brushes are all the rage right now, and this 1.5 inch version from John Freida is a customer-favorite! You can get a salon-worthy blowout in just minutes every day. The dream! It was $ 40, and now you can get it for $ 20!

Other Conair Favorites:

