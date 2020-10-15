Home Celebrity Cardi B Confirms She’s Back Together With Offset: ‘I’m Crazy’
Well, that was fast. Cardi B confirmed she’s back together with Offset in a new video — about one month to the date that she filed for divorce over their constant fighting. Here’s what Cardi had to say about why she took Offset back:

Cardi B is giving Offset another chance just one month after she filed for divorce on September 15, and stated in her court documents that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” — Well, something clearly changed between the tumultuous couple after they spent her 28th birthday together.

(Video credit: TMZ)

“A lot of people been harassing me. I’m just a crazy b–ch… people say I’ve been doing sh-t for attention and this and that… one day I’m happy, the next day I want to beat a n—a up… then I don’t know it’s like I start missing,” Cardi explained through tears during a live video on Instagram this week.

“It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend, it’s really hard not to talk to your best friend and it’s really hard to have no d–k,” she said in reference to Offset. But, that’s not the only reason she made amends with the Migos rapper, 28. “It’s really hard to have no d–k,” Cardi admitted.

Cardi B & Offset at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards
Cardi B & Offset at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. (Photo credit: SplashNews)

While talking to an unidentified friend nearby, Cardi admitted, “I’m not bipolar, I took a test.” The latter seemed to be a response to critics who’ve accused her of having the disorder because of her on-off relationship with Offset.

“I don’t know, I’m just a crazy b–ch. People say I took him back because I’m materialistic,” Cardi said before she mentioned the Rolls Royce that Offset gifted her for her birthday. While she “likes material things,” Cardi said that’s not the reason she “slept” with Offset after the split. The cold hard truth is: “I really wanted some d–k for my birthday, really,” she admitted.

Cardi went on to explain that her relationship with Offset isn’t any different than the average non-celebrity, young couple. “We’re just typical people, young mother f–kers, who married early and that’s what we are. We’re not any different than y’all dysfunctional a– relationships,” she said.

Cardi B, Offset & Kulture on Father's Day 2020
Cardi B & Offset with daughter Kulture on Father’s Day, June 21, 2020. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

Cardi (née, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) and Offset’s (née, Kiari Kendrell Cephus) reconciliation comes just one month after she filed for divorce after three years of marriage. HollywoodLife obtained the official court documents, which were filed by Cardi in Georgia, where the couple has a home together.

In her initial divorce filing on September 15, Cardi stated that she was already separated from Offset, however, it was unclear when they exactly split. The legal documents stated that Cardi was seeking primary physical custody, as well as legal custody of the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus (born on July 10, 2018). Additionally, she requested for Offset to pay child support, although she never listed a dollar amount. Along with Kulture, Offset also has three children from previous relationships.

Just one day after she filed for divorce, Cardi amended her divorce petition (also obtained by HollywoodLife) to state that she was no longer seeking primary physical and legal custody of their daughter, Kulture. Instead, Cardi she requested  for the court to “honor and enforce any custodial arrangement agreed to by the parties and that such arrangement should be whatever is in the child’s best interests.”

Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot at home in Georgia on September 20, 2017. HollywoodLife obtained the couple’s marriage license at the time. They said “I do” about one month before Offset publicly proposed to Cardi during one of her concerts the next month in October.

This story is still developing. Check back for timely updates. 
