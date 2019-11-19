GTA 6 launch replace: Unhealthy information for Grand Theft Auto followers ready on late PS4, Xbox reveal

Latest GTA 6 launch information has been dominated by rumours and data garnered from occasions taking place round Rockstar Video games and Take-Two Interactive. In the meantime, the studio in command of one of many subsequent main recreation releases has but to supply any updates relating to the subsequent Grand Theft Auto title. Followers have as a substitute been turning to on-line sources and data present in surprising locations. This contains information shared by way of latest Job adverts and former workers who’ve listed work they’ve carried out throughout their time at Rockstar Video games. But it surely doesn’t appear like we’ll be listening to a lot from Rockstar Video games formally, relating to GTA 6, in 2019, which may very well be seen as a blow for PS4 and Xbox One homeowners. The record of massive occasions that the well-known studio might associate up with are actually fairly skinny on the bottom. A number of the remaining occasions that host recreation reveals embody The Sport Awards and the PlayStation Awards in Japan. The Sport Awards shall be held on December 12 and can embody new seems at titles reminiscent of Gears Ways.

There are additionally rumours that different initiatives shall be introduced through the present, which is hosted by Geoff Keighley. Earlier years has seen TGA staff up with common franchises, reminiscent of PUBG and Fortnite Battle Royale. So it is believable that Rockstar Video games might get in on the act this yr too. The one factor that downs this concept is that Rockstar Video games has not wanted to associate up with anybody when asserting a brand new recreation for fairly a while. Rockstar engaged on a brand new venture is newsworthy in its self and would little doubt seize headlines even when it was one thing small. However the way in which during which Rockstar used Twitter and social media channels to announce Pink Useless Redemption 2, appears a extra probably template for GTA 6. In the meantime, the PlayStation Awards shall be held on December three and recognises the PlayStation variations of hit titles offered throughout the Japan and Asia areas. That’s to not say that TGA 2019 or the PlayStation Awards wouldn’t make an amazing platform to indicate off an enormous new Grand Theft Auto trailer.