Jennifer Garner and Dr. Jill Biden talk politics on IG Live: 'I think moms are going to put you in the White House'

Jennifer Garner met with Dr. Jill Biden over Instagram Live to discuss the presidential election. (Photo: Instagram)

Jennifer Garner is talking politics — and making it clear who’ll get her vote on Nov. 3.

On Tuesday afternoon, the actress sat down, over web chat, with Dr. Jill Biden for a discussion broadcast on Instagram Live. Though Garner admitted that fans may groan when celebrities endorse candidates, she noted that she personally knows the Bidens and considers the aspiring first lady a friend, having worked together through Save the Children.

After a slightly awkward delay — “You know what’s great? Politics!” Garner quipped before launching into a rendition of “Go Tell It on the Mountain” — the longtime educator hopped on the call from North Carolina. She’d been held up, she explained, because the glass of her teleprompter screen for a speech she’d given had smashed, necessitating a hasty clean-up.

As she at last introduced the former second lady, Garner thanked her for giving her “the chance to dream of you and Vice President Biden in the White House, where kids come first, where honor and decency reign.”

Though the ensuing conversation lasted fewer than 20 minutes, the two women touched on a number of topics, from climate change to food insecurity to the needs of military families. They also bonded over their shared passions for early childhood education and supporting mothers, particularly given the strains of the pandemic, with the Alias star and mom of three telling Biden, “I think moms are going to put you in the White House.”

The star also spoke of her own kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and the inspiration and optimism she gets from younger generations. Though son Samuel is just 8, Garner said 11-year-old daughter Seraphina is “on it” in terms of taking on climate change and other pressing issues. And when she talks to 14-year-old daughter Violet, she shared, she feels “the world will be OK.”

While President Donald Trump wasn’t specifically named, Garner spoke of the country being “so desperate for leadership — we really, really are.”

“We just need calm, steadiness, a path forward,” agreed Biden, saying that Americans could “feel hope again” after the election.

Biden’s not the only newsmaker Garner has interviewed lately; last month she spoke to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the challenges of parenting during a pandemic.

