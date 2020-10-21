Maisie Smith: Strictly 2020 star crashes on the floor after training with Gorka Marquez

By

Sharing a picture of his post workout meal, he wrote, in view of his 531,000 followers: “Dinner post 8h dancing. Spanish chicken and chorizo pasta!”

Gorka, who shares a one-year-old daughter with former Strictly contestant Gemma Atkinson, later revealed he was missing Mia and his girlfriend while away from home for the show.

“Missing my girls,” he captioned a video which Gemma had posted online showing the father and daughter duo.

The former Hollyoaks star said she was “excited” to see Gorka and Maisie take to the famous dance floor at the weekend.