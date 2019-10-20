MotoGP live stream: How to watch Japan 2019 Grand Prix from Motegi online

MotoGP 2019 continues today with the world’s best motorbike riders about to lock horns at the Twin Ring Motegi track in Japan. Last time out Marc Marquez was crowned MotoGP champion for a sixth time after winning the Thailand Grand Prix. Marquez clinched his eighth title across all classes after beating Fabio Quartararo to the victory on the last lap in Buriram. Marquez’s dramatic victory came just a few days after he had to be taken to hospital following a scary high side during Friday practice.

Speaking after his win in Thailand Marquez said: “I was planning the weekend to try to win the race, it doesn’t matter about the championship or the distance between me and Dovi. “The target was try to find the best way to win the race and it’s what I did. “Fabio was really fast in one part of the race, there was a gap in the middle but I caught up … amazing year, all the Repsol Honda team did an amazing job.“ So, if you want to watch all the action from the latest round of the 2019 MotoGP season then here’s how to tune in online.

How to watch MotoGP online Coverage of the MotoGP will be shown live on BT Sport 2 (Sky 414, Sky HD 868, BT TV 409) with coverage starting at 6.30am and lights out at 7am. BT Sport will also be showing the race on desktop computers or laptops via the company’s own site. The BT Sport enhanced video player is available online. But EE mobile customers will be able to stream the GP for free thanks to a subscription plan announced by the network.

BT said: “To say thanks for being with us, here’s a special sporting treat for our pay monthly mobile and tablet customers: three months’ free BT Sport on your EE phone and connected tablet. “Just text SPORT to 150, register for a BT ID then download the BT Sport app and get watching! “Loads of the UK’s best sporting action, on the UK’s fastest network.” You can visit the EE website for more information on the BT Sports offer.

