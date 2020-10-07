Seeking a Partner for the End of the World

It should be no surprise that the coronavirus has changed dating in America. Many experts, along with daters themselves, say that daters have become more likely to couple up, to lower their standards and to do what they can to find a partner to face whatever comes next.

The desire for partnership is particularly pronounced on dating apps, which have seen their user engagement soar over the last several months.

Hinge, a subsidiary of Match Group that markets itself as an app that will help its users find lasting relationships, reports that its revenue, which comes almost entirely from paid subscriptions and features, has increased threefold compared with the same time last year. User surveys indicate that 69 percent of the app’s users are “thinking more about who they’re really looking for” and 50 percent say they are “no longer chasing after people who aren’t interested in them.”

“I think sometimes dating apps can give us an inflated sense of who’s in our realm because we see so many people, and I think that people are just getting specific, realistically, about what they want,” said Justin McLeod, the founder and chief executive of Hinge.