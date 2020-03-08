Sleep: How to sleep with a bad back – the best tips for sleeping with lower back pain

What position should I sleep in with a bad back?

Finding a sleep position that’s comfortable with back pain is tricky.

Lying on your back is supposed to be the best position for back pain, as it allows for even distribution of weight.

A lot of people like to place a pillow under their knees for support.

If you prefer sleeping on your side, you will find putting a pillow between your knees more comfortable.

Lying on your side isn’t great for your spine, but the pillow restores natural alignment and prevents straining.

You shouldn’t really sleep on your front, but if that’s the only way you can relax, there’s a solution.

Placing a pillow underneath your hips will raise your mid-section, making this a healthier position.

People who suffer from back pain will often crash on a reclining sofa, but sofas are not meant for sleeping on.

There are beds on the market that function like a reclining chair, so it might be worth looking into it.

Like this: Like Loading...