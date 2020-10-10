Home Health The five most common symptoms of COVID being reported in the UK...
Health

The five most common symptoms of COVID being reported in the UK right now

0

The most common symptoms in children who test positive are:

  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Fever
  • Sore throat
  • Loss of appetite.

One in six children who test positive also experience an unusual skin rash, according to the app.

The rise in cases in the UK led Professor Spector to urge people to sign up to the app and to report their daily symptoms.

DON’T MISS

He said the app “has become an essential tool in the fight against COVID-19 in the UK”.

The app estimates 119,235 people in the UK have symptomatic COVID.

The NHS still lists the main symptoms of coronavirus as:

  • A high temperature – feeling hot to touch on your chest or back
  • A new continuous cough – coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours
  • And a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – noticing you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal.

So what should you do if you have symptoms?

The government advises if you have any of the main symptoms of coronavirus to:

- Advertisement -

1. Get a test to check if you have coronavirus as soon as possible.

2. Stay at home and do not have visitors until you get your test result – only leave your home to have a test.

It adds: “Anyone you live with, and anyone in your support bubble, must also stay at home until you get your result.”

In England you need to get the test done in the first eight days of having symptoms.

On days one to seven you can get tested at a site or at home. If you’re ordering a home test kit on day seven you need to do it by 3pm.

On day eight you need to go to a test site, as it will be too late to order a home test kit.

In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland you need to get the test done in the first five days of having symptoms.

On days one to four you can get tested at a site or at home. If you’re ordering a home test kit on day four you must do it by 3pm.

On day five, you need to go to a test site, as it will be too late to order a home test kit.

- Advertisement -

You can get a test now on the GOV.UK website

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGiro d'Italia: Simon Yates out of race with Covid-19
Next articleNaga Munchetty 'spurred on' by awkward Charlie Stayt BBC Breakfast moment 'Felt strong'

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

High blood pressure symptoms: The ‘pounding feeling’ that could signal the condition

0
“Without symptoms, people with high blood pressure may go years without knowing they have the condition,” it warns. The only way of knowing if you...
Read more
Health

Groundbreaking research confirms what can underpin serious illness by coronavirus

0
Are you deficient in vitamin D? The Cleveland Clinic noted that fatigue, bone pain, muscle aches and pains, as well as depression could be indicative...
Read more
Health

COVID symptoms may include ‘white jelly patches’ in the body – are you at risk?

0
Meanwhile, a high fever, a new cough, and a change to your sense of smell or taste are the most common early coronavirus symptoms,...
Read more
Health

The vegetable to protect against type 2 diabetes symptoms – 'the single best type of food'

0
Many people may have diabetes without even knowing it, because the signs and symptoms don’t necessarily make you feel unwell. Common diabetes symptoms include having...
Read more
Health

‘Powerful’ hair loss treatment to stimulate hair growth – and you only need a few drops

0
Losing your hair could be caused by a number of different conditions, said the NHS. Stress, weight loss, or even an iron deficiency can lead...
Read more
Health

The unsettling way vitamin B12 deficiency can worsen in a matter of months – signs to spot

0
Fortunately, the patient's condition significantly improved following injections of B12. There are two types of vitamin B12 injections: Hydroxocobalamin Cyanocobalamin. "Hydroxocobalamin is usually the recommended option as it...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Aaron Judge solo homer puts Yankees up 1-0 on Rays in ALDS Game 5

Sports 0
Video Details Oct 9, 2020 at 11:00p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:33Aaron Judge opened up the scoring for Game 5 of the American League...
Read more

Naga Munchetty 'spurred on' by awkward Charlie Stayt BBC Breakfast moment 'Felt strong'

Celebrity 0
Mr Motivator appeared on BBC Breakfast today after receiving an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list. The fitness instructor, 67, whose real name is...
Read more

The five most common symptoms of COVID being reported in the UK right now

Health 0
The most common symptoms in children who test positive are: Fatigue Headache Fever Sore throat Loss of appetite. One in six children who test positive also experience an unusual skin...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: