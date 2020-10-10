The five most common symptoms of COVID being reported in the UK right now

The most common symptoms in children who test positive are: Fatigue

Headache

Fever

Sore throat

Loss of appetite. One in six children who test positive also experience an unusual skin rash, according to the app. The rise in cases in the UK led Professor Spector to urge people to sign up to the app and to report their daily symptoms. DON’T MISS

He said the app “has become an essential tool in the fight against COVID-19 in the UK”. The app estimates 119,235 people in the UK have symptomatic COVID. The NHS still lists the main symptoms of coronavirus as: A high temperature – feeling hot to touch on your chest or back

A new continuous cough – coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours

And a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – noticing you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal.

So what should you do if you have symptoms? The government advises if you have any of the main symptoms of coronavirus to: - Advertisement - 1. Get a test to check if you have coronavirus as soon as possible. 2. Stay at home and do not have visitors until you get your test result – only leave your home to have a test. It adds: “Anyone you live with, and anyone in your support bubble, must also stay at home until you get your result.”

In England you need to get the test done in the first eight days of having symptoms. On days one to seven you can get tested at a site or at home. If you’re ordering a home test kit on day seven you need to do it by 3pm. On day eight you need to go to a test site, as it will be too late to order a home test kit. In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland you need to get the test done in the first five days of having symptoms. On days one to four you can get tested at a site or at home. If you’re ordering a home test kit on day four you must do it by 3pm. On day five, you need to go to a test site, as it will be too late to order a home test kit. - Advertisement - You can get a test now on the GOV.UK website.

Like this: Like Loading...