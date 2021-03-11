Pound to euro exchange: Sterling has ‘done rather little’ against euro in last 24 hours

The pound to euro exchange increased yesterday for the fifth day in the row, rising to 1.1678 against the euro yesterday morning. However, there has been little change since.

Yesterday, Mr Brown said that sterling could be likely to climb further in the coming days.

He said: “The pound continues to benefit from the UK’s impressive covid vaccination programme and hopes that it will lead to a faster economic reopening.

“Today’s calendar is rather quiet for the cross, meaning that near-term momentum will likely be continued towards a test of the 1.17/1705 region that marked the cycle high a fortnight ago.”

George Vessey, UK Currency Strategist at Western Union Business Solutions, also gave his analysis yesterday.