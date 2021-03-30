JPMorgan Chase CEO speaks out to defend voting rights in response to Georgia law

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, on Tuesday voiced his support for voting to be “accessible and equitable,” less than a week after the GOP-controlled Georgia legislature passed a swath of new voting laws that limit some voter access.

In a statement provided to CNN , Dimon said that JPMorgan Chase employees “span the United States.”

“And as state capitals debate election laws, we believe voting must be accessible and equitable,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We regularly encourage our employees to exercise their fundamental right to vote, and we stand against efforts that may prevent them from being able to do so,” Dimon said.

CNN noted that Dimon did not specifically mention Georgia in his statement.

“Voting is fundamental to the health and future of our democracy,” Dimon added. “We are a stronger country when every citizen has a voice and a vote.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden officials brace for worst despite vaccine data Democrats seize on voting rights; GOP cries foul Georgia GOP governor in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure MORE (R) signed the far-reaching election bill last Thursday. The bill limits the use of ballot box drop boxes and sets a voter ID requirement in place among other restrictions.

The bill has been criticized by voting advocates as being racist as initial drafts included barring early voting on Sundays, which Black churches have historically used as a day to get churchgoers to the polls. The Sunday ban was later dropped by lawmakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Voting activists have called on several major companies to come out against Georgia’s new voting laws, mainly focusing on companies headquartered in Georgia, such as Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines and Home Depot. Though several have voiced support for voter access, none have come out against the voting laws in Georgia so far.

Coca-Cola’s apparent inaction has led to calls for boycotting its products by voting rights activists. AME Sixth Episcopal District said last week that it would be calling for a statewide boycott of Coca-Cola products in Georgia.

Democrats have also condemned the bill, painting the legislation as a direct reaction the GOP’s recent losses in the Peach State. President Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden officials brace for worst despite vaccine data Congress looks to rein in Biden’s war powers Democrats seize on voting rights; GOP cries foul MORE became the first Democratic candidate to win the state in nearly 30 years when he won in November. Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockSunday shows: Biden’s border woes, gun control dominate SNL’s Kamala Harris hosts Ted Cruz for ‘Unity Seder’ Senator scolds Georgia governor: ‘He knows better’ MORE and Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffJuan Williams: The GOP’s big lie on voting rights Georgia law makes it a crime to give food, water to people waiting to vote Biden: Georgia law is ‘Jim Crow in the 21st century’ MORE also won in their respective run-off elections in January against former GOP senators Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerGeorgia voting overhaul provokes fury from Democrats Five big takeaways on Georgia’s new election law Schumer blasts Georgia voting measure: ‘Despicable! We will act’ MORE and David Perdue David PerdueFive big takeaways on Georgia’s new election law Schumer blasts Georgia voting measure: ‘Despicable! We will act’ Georgia passes far-reaching voting measure MORE.

[email protected] (Joseph Choi)