Aldi's hanging egg chair is back in stores this weekend – but you must be quick

Earlier this month, 35,000 shoppers were stuck in a virtual queue as all of them wanted to get their hands on the egg chair before it sold out.
The egg chair is back this Sunday, April 4, due to popular demand, but customers must again be quick before it disappears.
To save customers having to go an Aldi store, the egg chair is available online only.
The chair’s popularity could also be due to the fact that both Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon are fans, having posted images of similar chairs on their social media accounts.
Aldi’s hanging egg chair is cheaper than most chairs in similar styles, costing only £149.99.
The chair goes on sale at 8am this Sunday, and customers must be fast if they want to get their hands on one.
However, if shoppers miss out this time around, they can set a reminder on the Aldi website to be notified when the chair will next be in stock.
The chair’s egg basket is made of rattan, comes with a set of dark grey cushions, and is held in the air by a sturdy silver chain hanging from a grey iron frame.
Costing £349.99, the German retailer’s hot tub is much less than other versions on the market, which can cost thousands.
The hot tub is big enough to fit four adults, comes with two headrests, and features 135 jets to create heated air bubbles that massage your whole body.
Additionally, the product includes a filter pump, ground cloth, a carry bag, and an insulated cover to keep it protected when it rains.
As part of the home and garden Specialbuys drop, the hot tub is available on Aldi’s website from 8am on Sunday, April 4.
