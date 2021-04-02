Kate Middleton has 'timeless' ruby ring in jewellery collection – and it's worth £35,000

“The setting is elegant and really helps the stone to stand proud in the ring with a simple diamond set band accentuating the ruby even more.”
The Duchess has added her ruby ring to her outfits over the past couple of years, matching it to the red clutches she will regularly use.
The expert added: “She is thought to have worn it paired with a white Alexander McQueen peplum dress as a nod to the colours of the Polish flag when she was on tour with her family in Poland.”
Her sapphire engagement ring featured a 12-carat oval sapphire surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds.
It previously belonged to Princess Diana and was inherited by William when she passed away in 1997.
The royal jewel cost £28,000 when it was first bought but is currently valued at a staggering £300,000.
