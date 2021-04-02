Kate Middleton has 'timeless' ruby ring in jewellery collection – and it's worth £35,000

Kate Middleton, 39, regularly adds stunning pieces of jewellery to her looks. From necklaces to bracelets to rings, the Duchess is known for her love of both high-end and high-street jewellery pieces.

She said: “

The Duchess of Cambridge’s ruby ring I estimate to be worth in the region of £35,000 and is a stunning piece of timeless yet ‘on trend’ jewellery – a step away from the traditional jewels worn by the Royal Family.

“The setting is elegant and really helps the stone to stand proud in the ring with a simple diamond set band accentuating the ruby even more.”

The Duchess has added her ruby ring to her outfits over the past couple of years, matching it to the red clutches she will regularly use.

The expert added: “She is thought to have worn it paired with a white Alexander McQueen peplum dress as a nod to the colours of the Polish flag when she was on tour with her family in Poland.”